Kings Talk Home-Ice Advantage in Round 1 of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The stage is set.
Kings versus Oilers, Part 4. But there’s a wrinkle about what’s to come. For the first time in this matchup and the first time in any Kings playoff series since 2016, the Kings will play Game 1 on home ice, at Crypto.com Arena.
The last three seasons have been extremely familiar. The Kings finished in third place in the Pacific Division, with varying point totals between 99 and 104 points, while the Oilers finished in second, with a total that ranked slightly higher. This spring, while the two teams are the same, the roles are officially reversed.
The matchup was locked in on Saturday, when Vegas skated to a 5-3 win over Nashville. With a regulation victory over the Predators, Vegas pulled six points clear of the Kings with three games remaining and command of the regulation wins tiebreaker. With the Kings defeating Colorado on Saturday and Edmonton on Monday, the Kings formally secured that Game 1 will come at Crypto.com Arena.
Looking at both sides objectively, that preparation seems to be more important for Edmonton than Los Angeles.
The Kings have their injuries, certainly. But Head Coach Jim Hiller has expressed that he is confident in having defensemen Joel Edmundson and Drew Doughty available for the first game of the postseason. Doughty returned to the lineup on Monday and Edmundson's availability is not believed to be in doubt for the playoffs. The only player of questionable status is forward Tanner Jeannot, who is week-to-week, and was not meant to be included in Hiller’s belief he’d have his team healthy for Game 1. These three games won't make a difference for Jeannot one way or the other. The Kings have players banged up, certainly, guys who might benefit from a game off. But the important thing is identifying that, managing things over the next three games and making sure everyone is ready to go for Game 1.
For the Oilers, though, the list of players to miss time somewhere along the way is extensive. The Kings defeated an Edmonton team without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with forward Zach Hyman. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm is not expected to be available for the Round 1 series, while forward Evander Kane has still not played a game this season. Defensemen Jake Walman and Troy Stecher also missed Monday's game, while forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and goaltender Stuart Skinner have recently missed time as well. That's a lot of dudes, and important dudes at that. One to continue to monitor heading into Game 1 in Los Angeles.