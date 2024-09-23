LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have announced the following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

• Oliver Tulk – F (Calgary, WHL)

• Luke Woodworth – F (Drummondville, QMJHL)

• Cole Davis – F (Windsor, OHL)

• Ethan Neutens – F (Kelowna, WHL)

• Corbin Vaughan – D (Regina, WHL)

The Kings now have 63 players on their training camp roster (36 forwards; 21 defensemen; 6 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here.

The team is set to play their first preseason game tonight as they visit the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. PT).

Following tonight, the Kings will have five preseason games remaining, three of which feature neutral-site games. The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):

• Sept. 25: Kings at Vegas – 7 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena, La Vegas, Nev.)

• Sept. 28: Kings vs. Anaheim – 3 p.m. (Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif)*

• Sept. 30: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.)

• Oct. 3: Kings vs. Boston – 4 p.m. (Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)

• Oct. 5: Kings vs. Florida – 4 p.m. (Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)

*Empire Classic