LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

HOPS Update
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings have named Andre Carere as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Cole Lussier as Assistant Video Coordinator and Andrew Oddy as Assistant Athletic Trainer.

Andre Carere
Carere spent the last two seasons as the Reign’s Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Prior to his time in Ontario, Carere spent the 2021-22 campaign with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds as a Strength and Conditioning Intern, where he was part of the group that made a run to the 2022 Calder Cup Finals. Carere completed his master’s degree in Strength and Conditioning from Springfield College, where he also served as a Graduate Assistant with the school’s athletic department. Carere’s other previous experience includes time as an intern with the Calgary Flames, the College of Holy Cross, and McMaster University. He received his undergraduate degree in Kinesiology from Brock University in 2017.

Cole Lussier
Lussier joins the Kings as Assistant Video Coordinator after spending the last two seasons with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) as the team’s Video Coach and Team Services Specialist. Prior to joining Ontario’s coaching staff, the Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan native served as Video Coach & Assistant Director of Hockey Operations for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2021-22 season. Lussier played hockey at the collegiate level for Trine University (NCHA) and later received a pre-law degree from Michigan State University.

Andrew Oddy
Oddy has served as the Reign’s Assistant Athletic Trainer since the 2021-22 season. A native of Hudson, QC, Oddy spent five seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-21 as Head Athletic Trainer. Oddy previously interned with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) while earning a degree in athletic therapy from Concordia University.

