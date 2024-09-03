LA Kings Announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster 

The LA Kings announced the roster for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff that will take place from Friday, September 13 through Monday, September 16 at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. The complete 30-player roster, which features 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and five goaltenders, can be found here.

Leading the Kings contingent is defenseman Brandt Clarke, who became the first rookie defenseman to score an overtime goal in Kings history last season with his first career NHL goal on Feb. 17 in Boston. Clarke also earned AHL All-Rookie and All-Star Team honors after finishing the year second among all AHL rookie blueliners in scoring with 46 points (10-36=46) in 50 games.

In total, 11 Kings draft picks will be participating in this year’s tournament, including a trio of 2024 selections with forward Liam Greentree (26th overall), goaltender Carter George (57th overall) and defenseman Jared Woolley (164th overall). The Kings will also have members from its 2023 NHL Draft class participating in defensemen Jakob Dvorak (54th overall) and Matthew Mania (150th overall), and forward Koehn Ziemmer (78th overall).

Seven members of the roster suited up for all or parts of last season with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, including forwards Quinn Olson and Francesco Pinelli; defensemen Brandt Clarke, Cole Krygier, Jack Millar and Luke Rowe; and goaltender Erik Portillo, whose 24 victories last season were the most by a rookie netminder in Reign history.

Due to limited capacity at Toyota Sports Performance Center during the 2024 Rookie Faceoff, a restricted number of passes have been offered to select season-ticket members for the Kings and Reign. The facility will be closed to the public and passes will be required to gain entry. Fans are encouraged to watch each game of the tournament live online in each market. All three Kings games will be streamed at LAKings.com.

The annual rookie tournament is a four-day event where seven NHL clubs send their eligible top prospects to compete against one another. In addition to the Kings, four teams from the Pacific Division (Anaheim, San Jose, Vegas and Seattle) and two from the Central (Utah and Colorado) will be participating. The tournament consists of 10 games with the Kings playing three times. The full on-ice schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 13

Game 1 - San Jose vs. Utah, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Colorado vs. Anaheim, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Game 1 - Seattle vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Game 1 - Vegas vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Anaheim vs. San Jose, 4:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Monday, Sept. 16

Game 1 - Colorado vs. San Jose, 11:30 a.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Vegas, 12:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)