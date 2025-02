LA Kings and Tu Liga Radio Announce Spanish-Language Broadcast Schedule Changes

The LA Kings today announced changes to the 2024-25 Spanish-Language radio broadcast schedule on Tu Liga Radio (KWKW 1330 AM). Games on March 15 (vs. Nashville), April 5 (vs. Edmonton) and April 12 (vs. Colorado) have been replaced with March 13 (vs. Washington), March 25 (vs. New York) and March 30 (vs. San Jose):

Remaining 2024-25 LA Kings Spanish Radio Broadcast Schedule:

February 7 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas

March 13 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Washington

March 25 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. New York (Rangers)

March 30 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. San Jose April 10 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. Anaheim