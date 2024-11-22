LA Kings Prospect Report: November 22, 2024

We’ve hit the quarter mark of the 2024-25 NHL season and that means leagues of all kinds across the world are in full swing. As we quickly approach Thanksgiving, Kings prospects in the AHL, college, juniors and professional leagues across the pond have had opportunities to continue their development and further their hockey careers. Kings prospects are continuing to make an impact for their respective teams at all levels and the recognition has followed. Here is your latest LA Kings Prospect Report!

Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires, OHL)

The Kings latest first round draft pick has had a great start to the season in the OHL. Greentree, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound winger has led the charge for the Windsor Spitfires who are out to the league’s second best record at 15-5-2. Greentree has been finding the scoresheet frequently and consistently, ranking second in the OHL in assists with 23 and fourth in points with 33 (10-23=33). For more on Greentree’s hot start to the season, see here for my feature on the 26th overall pick in the past summer’s draft.