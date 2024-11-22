LA Kings Prospect Report: November 22, 2024

LG
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

We’ve hit the quarter mark of the 2024-25 NHL season and that means leagues of all kinds across the world are in full swing. As we quickly approach Thanksgiving, Kings prospects in the AHL, college, juniors and professional leagues across the pond have had opportunities to continue their development and further their hockey careers. Kings prospects are continuing to make an impact for their respective teams at all levels and the recognition has followed. Here is your latest LA Kings Prospect Report!

Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires, OHL)

The Kings latest first round draft pick has had a great start to the season in the OHL. Greentree, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound winger has led the charge for the Windsor Spitfires who are out to the league’s second best record at 15-5-2. Greentree has been finding the scoresheet frequently and consistently, ranking second in the OHL in assists with 23 and fourth in points with 33 (10-23=33). For more on Greentree’s hot start to the season, see here for my feature on the 26th overall pick in the past summer’s draft.

Carter George (Owen Sound Attack, OHL)

Goalie and now goalscorer, George has been all over social media after becoming the 11th goalie in OHL history to score a goal earlier this month. George, the Kings second round draft pick this past summer impressed in his showings in El Segundo over the summer and early fall, and since returning has since found his footing back in the OHL. Going back his last six games, George has a .934 SV% and a 2.50 GAA. Following his goalie goal, George spoke to both myself and Jesse Cohen earlier this week on the All The Kings Men podcast. You can hear that conversation, along with our conversation with the Attack’s General Manager Dale DeGray who predicted George’s goal here.

Ryan Conmy (University of New Hampshire, NCAA)

Standing at 5-foot-10, Conmy is not to be overlooked. The Kings sixth round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has done nothing but score and produce offense since joining the Wildcats last year. As a freshman last season, Conmy led UNH in scoring with 31 points (14-17=31) in 34 games. Fast forward to his sophomore season and eight games in, Conmy leads the Wildcats in scoring with six goals and 10 points (6-4=10). Also worth noting, Conmy’s .75 goal per game ranks seventh in all of college hockey. I spoke to Conmy and his head coach Mike Souza earlier this week. You can read the article here as we dug into Conmy's mindset and competitveness!

Koehn Ziemmer (Prince George Cougars, WHL)

Ziemmer has been lighting the WHL up since returning to life north of the border following the Kings’ training camp earlier this fall. Ziemmer ranks third in the WHL in goals with 19 in just 15 games and has 26 points (19-7=26) on the season. Drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft, like Conmy, Ziemmer has been an elite offensive player when playing. Dating back to the beginning of last season, Ziemmer has notched 57 points (30-27=57) in just 38 games. Ziemmer recently just had a seven-game goal streak snapped, in which he tallied 13 goals, including two hat tricks.

Hampton Slukynsky (Western Michigan University, NCAA)

Fresh off of winning the USHL’s goalie of the year award last season, the now freshman at Western Michigan University has continued to build on the success he’s come to know. A winner wherever he’s played, Slukynsky has started four of the team’s eight games and has gone 2-1-1. Stopping the puck at an impressive rate, Slukynsky has a .944 SV% and a 1.72 GAA this season. Slukynsky's impressive weekend this past week also gained conference recognition as he earned NCHC Freshman of the Week honors. With the help of Slukynsky’s play, the Broncos as a team rank sixth in the nation in defense, allowing just 1.75 goals against. Western Michigan is currently ranked 13th in the nation.

