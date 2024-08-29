LA Kings Announce U.S. National Broadcast Schedule; Start Time Updates

The NHL announced the 2024-25 national television broadcast schedule. In total, 13 Kings games are slated to be televised nationwide on ESPN, TNT, truTV, MAX, and/or HULU broadcasts throughout the season. The Kings will debut on national TV on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Vegas and will play a total of eight divisional matchups on national TV, hosting four of them. Notably, the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers’ visit to Crypto.com Arena will be broadcast on TNT, truTV and MAX on Jan. 22, 2025. Please see below for the complete Kings U.S. national TV schedule:

October

• 10/22/24 – LAK @ VGK (ESPN, ESPN+)

• 10/29/24 – LAK @ SJS (ESPN)

• 10/30/24 – VGK @ LAK (TNT, truTV, MAX)

November

• 11/13/24 – LAK @ COL (TNT, truTV, MAX)

December

• 12/4/24 – DAL @ LAK (TNT, truTV, MAX)

• 12/19/24 – LAK @ PHI (ESPN+, HULU)

January

• 1/22/25 – FLA @ LAK (TNT, truTV, MAX)

February

• 2/26/25 – VAN @ LAK (TNT, truTV, MAX)

March

• 3/27/25 – LAK @ COL (ESPN)

• 3/30/25 – SJS @ LAK (ESPN)

April

• 4/10/25 – ANA @ LAK (ESPN+, HULU)

• 4/14/25 – LAK @ EDM (ESPN)

• 4/15/25 – LAK @ SEA (ESPN)

Additionally, the NHL announced that the start times of the five following games have changed:

October 30 – Vegas @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 pm PT to 7:00 pm PT

December 19 – Los Angeles @ Philadelphia – start time has changed from 7:00 pm ET to 7:30 pm ET

February 8 – Anaheim @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:00 pm PT to 7:30 pm PT

March 27 – Los Angeles @ Colorado – start time has changed from 7:00 pm MT to 8:00 pm MT

March 30 – San Jose @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 6:00 pm PT to 7:00 pm PT

April 10 – Anaheim @ Los Angeles – start time has changed from 7:30 pm PT to 7:00 pm PT

The complete LA Kings broadcast schedule will be released in coming weeks.