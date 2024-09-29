LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have loaned the following players to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:
- Martin Chromiak – F
- Aatu Jamsen – F
- Kaleb Lawrence – F
- Francesco Pinelli – F
- Koehn Ziemmer – F
- Angus Booth – D
- Jakub Dvorak – D
- Erik Portillo – G
The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario:
- Glenn Gawdin – F
- Tyler Madden – F
- Joe Hicketts – D
- Reilly Walsh – D
The following players have been released from their PTO /ATOs and will report to Ontario:
- Bryce Brodzinski – F
- Jacob Doty – F
- Shawn Element – F
- Charles Hudon – F
- Patrick Moynihan – F
- Quinn Olson – F
- Jake Wise – F
- Parker Berge – D
- Dru Krebs – D
- Jack Millar – D
- Luke Rowe – D
The Kings now have 35 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 11 defensemen; four goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.