LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

092924_CUTS_16X9
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings have loaned the following players to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:

  • Martin Chromiak – F
  • Aatu Jamsen – F
  • Kaleb Lawrence – F
  • Francesco Pinelli – F
  • Koehn Ziemmer – F
  • Angus Booth – D
  • Jakub Dvorak – D
  • Erik Portillo – G

The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario:

  • Glenn Gawdin – F
  • Tyler Madden – F
  • Joe Hicketts – D
  • Reilly Walsh – D

The following players have been released from their PTO /ATOs and will report to Ontario:

  • Bryce Brodzinski – F
  • Jacob Doty – F
  • Shawn Element – F
  • Charles Hudon – F
  • Patrick Moynihan – F
  • Quinn Olson – F
  • Jake Wise – F
  • Parker Berge – D
  • Dru Krebs – D
  • Jack Millar – D
  • Luke Rowe – D

The Kings now have 35 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 11 defensemen; four goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

News Feed

Pacific Division Preview, Recent Expansion Teams - Seattle & Vegas

9/28 FINAL - Kings 3, Ducks 2

LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Tune In

Training Camp Day 8: Hear From the Brandt Clarke, Adrian Kempe and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Training Camp Day 7: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

9/25 FINAL - Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

9/23 FINAL - Kings 2, Utah HC 3 (OT)

Pacific Division Preview, Canadian Teams - Calgary, Edmonton & Vancouver

LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Training Camp Day 4: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Pacific Division Preview, California - Anaheim & San Jose

Training Camp Day 3: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings Jerseys Now On Sale

Training Camp Day 2: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Training Camp Day 1: Hear From the Players

2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

LA Kings Sign Forward Arthur Kaliyev to a One-Year Contract

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 9/17