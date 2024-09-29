LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have loaned the following players to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:

Martin Chromiak – F

Aatu Jamsen – F

Kaleb Lawrence – F

Francesco Pinelli – F

Koehn Ziemmer – F

Angus Booth – D

Jakub Dvorak – D

Erik Portillo – G

The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario:

Glenn Gawdin – F

Tyler Madden – F

Joe Hicketts – D

Reilly Walsh – D

The following players have been released from their PTO /ATOs and will report to Ontario:

Bryce Brodzinski – F

Jacob Doty – F

Shawn Element – F

Charles Hudon – F

Patrick Moynihan – F

Quinn Olson – F

Jake Wise – F

Parker Berge – D

Dru Krebs – D

Jack Millar – D

Luke Rowe – D

The Kings now have 35 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 11 defensemen; four goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.