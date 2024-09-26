LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

092324_Cuts_16x9
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings have announced the following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

  • Liam Greentree – F (Windsor, OHL)
  • Carter George – G (Owen Sound, OHL)
  • Matthew Mania – D (Flint, OHL)
  • Jared Woolley – D (London, OHL)

Additionally, forward Arvid Caderoth has been released from his ATO.

The Kings now have 58 players on their training camp roster (34 forwards; 19 defensemen; five goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team is set to play their third preseason game on Saturday, Sept. 28, as they host the Anaheim Ducks at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. PST.

The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):

  • Sept. 28: Kings vs. Anaheim – 3 p.m. (Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif)*
  • Sept. 30: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.)
  • Oct. 3: Kings vs. Boston – 4 p.m. (Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)
  • Oct. 5: Kings vs. Florida – 4 p.m. (Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)

*Empire Classic

News Feed

9/25 FINAL - Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

LA Kings @ Vegas Golden knights: How to Watch 

9/23 FINAL - Kings 2, Utah HC 3 (OT)

Pacific Division Preview, Canadian Teams - Calgary, Edmonton & Vancouver

LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Training Camp Day 4: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Pacific Division Preview, California - Anaheim & San Jose

Training Camp Day 3: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings Jerseys Now On Sale

Training Camp Day 2: Hear From the Players and Head Coach Jim Hiller

Training Camp Day 1: Hear From the Players

2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

LA Kings Sign Forward Arthur Kaliyev to a One-Year Contract

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 9/17

9/16 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT)

9/14 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 4 (OT)

9/13 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 0, Golden Knights 2

LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes