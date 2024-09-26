LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have announced the following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

Liam Greentree – F (Windsor, OHL)

Carter George – G (Owen Sound, OHL)

Matthew Mania – D (Flint, OHL)

Jared Woolley – D (London, OHL)

Additionally, forward Arvid Caderoth has been released from his ATO.

The Kings now have 58 players on their training camp roster (34 forwards; 19 defensemen; five goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team is set to play their third preseason game on Saturday, Sept. 28, as they host the Anaheim Ducks at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. PST.

The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):

Sept. 28: Kings vs. Anaheim – 3 p.m. (Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif)*

Sept. 30: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.)

Oct. 3: Kings vs. Boston – 4 p.m. (Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)

Oct. 5: Kings vs. Florida – 4 p.m. (Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)

*Empire Classic