The LA Kings announce the following roster transactions:

Defenseman Joel Edmundson has been removed from non-roster designation.

Goaltender Pheonix Copley has been recalled from Ontario (AHL) on emergency basis.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been placed on injured reserve (IR).

The Kings are on the ice today for practice and will return to game action on Sunday, October 20 at 5:00 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim.