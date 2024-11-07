LA Kings and Tu Liga Radio Announce the club's 2024-25 Spanish-Language Broadcast Schedule  

By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings today announced the 2024-25 Spanish-Language radio broadcast schedule, to be broadcast on Tu Liga Radio (KWKW 1330 AM).

The 2024-25 broadcast schedule on the popular all-Spanish station, currently consists of 11 regular season games, beginning on November 7 when the Vancouver Canucks visit Crypto.com Arena.

2024-25 LA Kings Spanish Radio Broadcast Schedule
November 7 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Vancouver
November 30 @ 4:00 p.m. vs. Ottawa
December 7 @ 5:00 p.m. vs. Minnesota
December 28 @ 1:00 p.m. vs. Edmonton
January 1 @ 3:00 p.m. vs. New Jersey
January 20 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh
February 7 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas
March 15 @ 5:00 p.m. vs. Nashville
April 5 @ 1:00 p.m. vs. Edmonton
April 10 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. Anaheim
April 12 @ 1:00 p.m. vs. Colorado

*All times listed in Pacific time and subject to change.

Francisco X. Rivera serves as the radio Play-by-Play Announcer for Kings Spanish broadcasts, a role he has held since 2018. The broadcasts will feature a vast array of celebrity commentators on each game including Latino hockey players, athletes, actors and musicians. The Kings Spanish broadcast booth has welcomed notable guests such Mexican regional music legend Ana Barbara, Mexico National Team midfielder Marco Fabian and Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrin.

For the fourth consecutive year games will also be available via the Tu Liga Live Stream (tuligaradio.com) simultaneously with the regular radio broadcast.

