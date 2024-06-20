LA Kings and ESPN Radio 710 Announce New Broadcast Rights Partnership; Games to be Streamed on ESPN LA App and Air on ESPN Radio 710 Beginning in September

The LA Kings and ESPN Radio (KSPN) 710 announced a new, innovative multi-year broadcast partnership.

All Kings games – preseason, regular season, and postseason contests – will now stream live on the ESPN LA app. In addition, select Kings games will be heard over-the-air on ESPN Radio 710 (AM).

“It’s great to be part of the ESPN Radio Family once again and we are thrilled to be partnering with their passionate team to take our radio play-by-play and audio programming forward,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “We look forward to bringing the excitement of LA Kings hockey to our core fanbase while also having the opportunity to reach new listeners. We are also thrilled to work with the on-air talent and leadership at ESPN Radio 710, who share our vision and are long-time friends based at L.A. LIVE.”

The broadcasts will begin in September as part of the Kings’ 2024 Preseason Schedule. The broadcasts on the ESPN LA app and ESPN Radio 710 will vary in the form of a simulcast and as standalone broadcasts, respectively. All Kings broadcasts will continue to be streamed on the LA Kings app.

Approximately 25 Kings games for the upcoming season will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 710, which is the flagship home of the Lakers, Rams, and LAFC. LA’s MEGA Sports Station also features a robust line-up of popular local and nationally syndicated radio shows, including Mason and Ireland, Travis and Sliwa, and Sedano and Kap, plus national ESPN personalities.

Sam Pines, Vice President for Good Karma Brands which owns ESPN LA 710, spoke enthusiastically about the new partnership with the LA Kings, highlighting the significant opportunities it creates. He said, "Our partnership with the LA Kings allows us to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Both of our fan bases can look forward to an enhanced live broadcast experience with all games streamed on the all-new ESPN LA App as well as expanded Kings coverage, year-round. This collaboration opens new avenues for our partners, providing them with unique opportunities to engage with a passionate sports audience."

The ESPN LA app will also feature Kings podcasts and additional unique club audio content.

Today’s announcement represents a Radio Homecoming for the Kings, whose games previously aired on ESPN Radio 710 from 2002-06. Since 2018 Kings games have been streamed on the LA Kings iHeartRadio Audio Network, a custom station on iHeartRadio.

“We appreciate the partnership we had with our friends at iHeartRadio these past several years and wish them continued success in all of their endeavors,” said Robitaille.

The complete 2024-25 Kings broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.