INSIDER: Hear from Corey Perry after his LA Kings Debut

Since Corey Perry entered the NHL in 2005, only one player in the league has both scored 25 goals against the Kings and also racked up 100 penalty minutes.

Give you one guess who that is.

As he took the ice for his first shift in a Kings jersey, though, the focus wasn't about where Perry used to play or what he had done against the Kings. It was drawn to how Perry was moving, how his hands looked, how he was engaged in the game physically. As would usually be the case with a player coming back from an injury. Because that's how it should have felt.

Leading up to the game, it might have felt weird, strange, unique, different……insert your favorite synonym here to think about Perry playing his first game with the organization. The offseason injury which delayed that debut only added to the feelings because Perry's first game became spotlighted away from the other signings. In the moment, though, as he played his first shift, his first period, his first game, this just felt like an offseason acquisition who was making his season debut, following an injury that cost him all of training camp and the first six games of the regular season. And that's how it was supposed to feel.

For Perry, it was longer than he would have liked, but he felt good when he finally got to get into a game last night in St. Louis. You never know, coming off an injury like the one Perry had, exactly what the first game has in store. But all went well, a long time coming, as Corey Perry finally became an LA King.

“You're a little nervous, coming off a pretty serious injury, you don't know how it's going to feel,” Perry said this morning. “Yeah, you can do everything you can in practice, but they know how you're feeling, so it's not the same as when the other team's trying to win, trying to take the puck off you, trying to knock you down. It was a little nerve wracking, first couple of shifts, but you get that out of the way and you just play hockey.”

The thing is, this should’ve come earlier, if not for some really unfortunate luck.

Perry’s injury came during one of the final captain’s skates of the summer. At that point in September, it was basically a full-team practice, minus the coaches. In talking about his injury for the first time, it was a freak play. Perry was on the blueline, went to make a one-touch pass and felt it immediately. Torn meniscus. His knee wouldn’t straighten and he knew immediately what was wrong.

The evaluation he felt came formally shortly thereafter and he quickly underwent surgery to make the repair.

With that came an estimated 6-8 week timeline. Six weeks on the nose would have been Friday. Perry beat it by three days. For a player who is 40-years-old, you might expect the slower side of that timeline. That just isn’t Corey Perry though, is it? Perry progressed ahead of schedule and was ultimately ready to go for yesterday’s game in St. Louis.

“It was nice [to get back],” he said. “When you're out, you’re not around the team a whole lot and going through training camp, you miss a lot of things. Being around the team a little bit the last few days and finally getting in there, it definitely helps and it's definitely nice that we got to win at the same time and now we keep moving forward.”

It was nice to get back in part because it wasn't easy. Not by any stretch.

Perry was in the gym working relentlessly in September and October, gearing up for this moment. The challenges of rehabbing that injury were difficult on two fronts. The physical side of things, sure, but this is also a player who was joining a new team and wanted to get involved right away. To not be able to was challenging.

When you think about it, Perry missed the entirety of training camp. Every single day. As his teammates and every other team in the league was building in terms of conditioning, systems and team chemistry, Perry was on the sidelines, watching practice from above, trying to pick up new team concepts without being on the ice. He was also focusing on rehabbing not getting up to speed, which set him behind the eight ball as everyone else was progressing.

Perhaps it was easier for him than most. Perry has certainly played for his share of teams, coaches and systems in his career and he’s always found a way to be successful. But still. For a player coming into a new situation for the first time, the injury didn’t do him any favors and he’s still fully working his way up to where he wants to be.

“That's the hardest thing is you need your reps, you need to be out there to do it and to really feel comfortable,” Perry said. “I was in some meetings but I wasn't around a lot because I was doing my own thing, just tried to [stay involved]. The guys have been great, coaches been great, when I have questions, they have the answers for me, so it's been an easy transition.”