Behind the Design: Indian Cultural Celebration Merch

On Saturday, November 23rd, the LA Kings will celebrate Indian culture as we take on the Seattle Kraken. As part of the celebration are three exclusive Indian Cultural-inspired merchandise collection—a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designers behind the collection Arjun and Payal at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 1pm game and purchase a limited edition ticket pack to receive an exclusive scarf! Click here for more info!