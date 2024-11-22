Behind the Design: Indian Cultural Celebration Merch

241113_Merch-Indian-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_1

On Saturday, November 23rd, the LA Kings will celebrate Indian culture as we take on the Seattle Kraken. As part of the celebration are three exclusive Indian Cultural-inspired merchandise collection—a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designers behind the collection Arjun and Payal at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today for the 1pm game and purchase a limited edition ticket pack to receive an exclusive scarf! Click here for more info!

241113_Merch-Indian-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_2
241113_Merch-Indian-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_3
241113_Merch-Indian-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_4
241113_Merch-Indian-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_5

24-25 SEASON

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

Share the gift of Kings hockey 🎁

The LA Kings Holiday Pack is back! Our Holiday Pack offers two exclusive ticket plans, with a unique gift for each, that bring the thrills of live hockey straight to your holiday festivities and into the new year!

News Feed

LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

LA Kings Media 11-19-24: Hear From Anze Kopitar and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Tune In

LA Kings Media 11-18-24: Hear From Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/8

Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings to Host Annual Food Drives at Crypto.com Arena

11/11 Final - Kings 1, Flames 3

LA Kings Holiday Ice is back for the 24-25 Season!

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the LA Kings

11/7 FINAL - Kings 2, Canucks 4

11/5 FINAL - Kings 5, Wild 1

11/4 FINAL - Kings 3, Predators 0

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/4

11/2 FINAL - Kings 3, Blackhawks 4 (SO)

Behind the Design: Día de Muertos Merch

Just What the Doctor Ordered

10/30 FINAL - Kings 6, Golden Knights 3