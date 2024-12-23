In The Pipeline - December 2024

Feature Story - prospect Report Dec 2024
By John Hoven
@MayorNHL

Welcome to a new series here on LAKings.com, where we’ll be doing a monthly overview of LA’s top prospects.

While the format will be somewhat fluid to start, the general idea is to share news and nuggets surrounding the Kings pipeline of future NHL hopefuls.

Right off the bat, let’s tackle how we’ll be organizing all the young players. There are a myriad of different ways to list an NHL team’s prospects – i.e. ranked on NHL potential or arranged by Draft year. For this initial look, we’re grouping guys by position, as that’s typically how we tend to think of them. More specifically, as a player moves through the development process, we often begin speculating about potential timelines for when that player could be closing in on an NHL job (and the other applicable roster decisions that may come with them). Andre Lee and Samuel Helenius are perfect examples of this scenario, as six months ago, most Kings fans likely didn’t know who they were. Now, everybody has seen these young hopefuls each play more than a dozen games for coach Jim Hiller.

GOALTENDING

Serving as our featured position this time around, we’ll keep the written comments brief. Instead, we’ll do a deep dive on Carter George, Erik Portillo, and Hampton Slukynsky in the video below.

A few things worth noting, though: George was selected in the second round (2024) and Slukynsky was drafted out of high school (2023). Those are simply two things you don’t hear very often in Kings prospect circles. To further demonstrate how much potential each of these 18-year-old goalies have, they’ve both been selected to represent their respective countries at next week’s World Junior Championships in Ottawa.

DEFENSEMEN

Angus Booth – Playing his junior hockey in the Quebec league for the past four years is likely one of the reasons so few people have heard about Booth. Outside of eastern Canada, more buzz seems to be generated in the OHL and WHL. Since turning pro last summer, Ontario Reign Head Coach Sturm has subtly been praising his 6-foot-1 defender every chance he can – starting at Development Camp back in July, continuing through training camp, and extending right into the regular season. Booth has suited up in every Reign game this season; not always common for a first-year player, especially on defense. It speaks to the trust Sturm has in him already. Ontario’s bench boss and Kings development coach Sean O'Donnell have drawn comparisons between Booth and Mikey Anderson. Thus far, he’s showing the smarts to make it as an NHL player.

Jakob Dvorak – Perhaps no other prospect mentioned here has put on as many jerseys over the past 18 months. Dvorak played pro hockey in his native Czechia, spent time in the WHL, suited up for the Ontario Reign and earlier this week joined his home country for the upcoming World Juniors. Standing 6-foot-5, the Kings used their top pick in 2023 (54th overall) to select Dvorak. He’s one of a handful of left-shot rearguards vying to soar up the depth chart for a possible call-up to the NHL someday. After seeing action on Ontario’s second or third pair most nights this season, and playing 14 of the team’s 20 games, Dvorak is expected to be rewarded with significant ice time for Czechia at the WJC. He’s more of a shutdown defender, so don’t expect a lot of points. As with almost any player this tall, his development will take time and there’s no need to rush things.

Kirill Kirsanov – Even the most ardent Kings fan likely knows very little about Kirsanov, yet that should begin to change soon. At the 2021 NHL Draft, the Kings selected only four players, with Mark Yannetti (Director of Amateur Scouting) saying the team went for ‘quality over quantity’ that year. Along with Kirsanov, LA took Brandt Clarke, Francesco Pinelli and Samuel Helenius in 2021 – just to give you a small flavor of the company he was in. Now 22 years old, the 6-foot-2 left shot was in LA for Development Camp this past summer but was limited to off-ice activity only following knee surgery the month prior. One key thing to know is that legendary Russian hockey icon Igor Larionov has become Kirsanov’s mentor (and was even in LA with him over the summer). He’s helping guide the young blueliner on and off the ice as he grows professionally.

Otto Salin – It wasn’t that long ago when the Kings had an abundance of right shot defensemen in the pipeline. Now, the coin has flipped, and many of their high-end hopefuls are left-shot rearguards. Consider Salin one back the other way. He’s currently playing in his third pro season in Finland’s SM-liiga, one of Europe’s top leagues. This year, Salin has seen a noticeable uptick in his offense thanks to an increase in ice time for TPS Turku. His production ranks in the top 5 for his team in both goals and points (and he’s already passed his career highs in both categories). Along with more ice time, Salin’s shot has seen improvement this year.

Jack Sparkes – If you’ve spent any time at Development Camp the past few summers, you almost surely said, ‘who is that guy?’ at some point. Sparkes can’t be missed on or off the ice. He’s 6-foot-8 and 243 pounds. Despite being a late-round pick (round 6 in 2022), many scouts see the Ottawa native as having legitimate NHL potential because of three key traits: he’s huge, can skate, and is legit tough. It’s just going to take time for his competitiveness and mobility to all come together. After bouncing around quite a bit the past few seasons, Sparkes has now found a home at Clarkson university. He’s in a good spot for his development and is getting the most ice time of his young career (15+ minutes per night, as a second-pairing defenseman, without any power play time). He could be somebody who plays all four years of his NCAA eligibility before turning pro. For now, put this name on the backburner. We’ll circle back on his development later in the season.

Jared Woolley – Yannetti and his staff typically have a field day in the latter two rounds, and Woolley looks to be the latest in a long line of those gems. After being a bit of a hidden secret in the OHL last season, only getting into about half the games for a deep London Knights club that went all the way to the Memorial Cup, the word is now out on the 6-foot-5 left shot; he’s really good. Among the top echelon of players at Development Camp in July – something that isn’t often said about 18-year-olds at their first NHL camp — Woolley has put his physical, heavy game on full display this season (including three fights thus far). He also has a strong defensive approach, which is one of the many reasons coaches love him. This season, reports say he’s trying to do more and more with the puck, yielding good but somewhat uneven results. Kings management are believed to have encouraged this type of growth this season, wanting to see him push the boundaries of what he may have thought he was capable of at this point. All in all, he looks like a pro player and is rocketing up the LA prospect rankings.

More on Woolley: Development isn't just about the player himself, it always includes the environment, as well. Woolley is in an ideal spot with the Knights, an organization known for developing so many NHL players. Dale Hunter and his staff have shown that they can be patient and put kids in positions to succeed, while surrounding them with phenomenal coaching. The collective group in London has a history of working closely with big, strong, raw kids and converting them into solid NHL defensemen. For his part, Woolley will need to continue developing his physical side of the game to keep opponents honest.

FORWARDS

Ryan Conmy – With another goal for New Hampshire in his most recent game on Friday, LA’s sixth-round selection from 2023 now has an eight-game point streak going. He’s coming off a year where he was one of the top college freshmen in the nation and has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, he won the team’s Iron Man competition in the offseason, meaning he showed up in great shape to start the year and it’s likely contributed to his hot start. The 5-foot-10 winger is simply dynamic with the puck and has points in every game this year except one. Out of the 54 players playing NCAA hockey that were drafted in 2023, Conmy ranks fourth in points-per-game. While the scoring has always been there, he’s been a great playmaker this year and has really rounded out his game. Scouts and opposing coaches note how much he drives offense and finds different ways to score.

Kenny Connors – Just looking at stats with Connors won’t tell the whole story. He has only one goal this season, which won’t excite the fantasy hockey GMs. However, he’s one of those guys that every coach wants on his team, which is why he made Team USA’s World Junior squad in 2023. This year, UMass is using him in a variety of new positions, including at center and running the power play from up top. He’s second on the team with 14 assists and is logging a lot of minutes. In only one game so far has he played fewer than 20 minutes. His underlying metrics are there too. Connors is highly valued and generates offense as a utility player.

Liam Greentree – After being selected 26th overall by the Kings last June, Greentree returned to the OHL, where he serves as captain of the Windsor Spitfires. It’s been a tale of two seasons too, with the first half seeing him predominantly serve as the setup guy, while the second half has been more of him as the finisher. Through the first 12 games, Greentree recorded at least one point in each contest before finally being held off the scoresheet by the surprising Niagara IceDogs. In those first 12 games, he had seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points and was a plus-12 on the rebuilding Spitfires. That run saw him post a 0.58 goals/game and 0.74 assists/game pace. Then, over the next 17 games, he produced 13 goals and 10 assists, driving up his goals/game to 0.76. Meanwhile, his 1.35 points/game was consistent across both segments. All in, Greentree has started this year exactly like the Kings would have hoped for after seeing him up close during training camp, where he showed flashes of why they were so excited to get him in the first round at the 2024 NHL Draft.

More on Greentree: At 6-foot-3 and over 215 lbs, he simply isn’t built like most 18-year-olds. He’s solid, as was on full display during September’s NHL Rookie Faceoff event in LA. Greentree has continued to get stronger and is starting to fill out his frame even more. At times, he is simply too big, too strong and too skilled for opposing teams in the OHL. Already signed to a pro contract, he'll most likely spend one more year in junior hockey – yet, it wouldn’t be that surprising to see him get a few NHL games at the start of next season. Currently tied for fifth in OHL points (51), Greentree is on pace to surpass his goal and point totals from a season ago in Windsor, while seeing a nearly 40-point improvement in his plus-minus rating. While the Kings drafted him for his massive offensive upside, his defensive game should continue to evolve as well under hard-nosed coach Greg Walters. Already this season, Greentree has been better away from the puck and has been more physical than in years past. Kings management were very excited about getting a prospect with this size and skill at No. 26 in the Draft and his dominating start to this season certainly won't dampen that enthusiasm.

Aatu Jamsen – There may not be a more exciting player to talk about in this entire article. That’s not to say he’s the biggest or the most skilled but he’ll make you move to the edge of your seat when he hops over the boards. Another in a long line of seventh-round draft picks, the lanky forward came over from Finland this summer after two successful seasons in Liiga. Known primarily as a winger, Sturm has been using him more and more as a center this season, something the Reign coach says he likes because it gives Jamsen more puck touches. He was instantly noticeable when he first came over for Development Camp a few years ago and scored both years he played at the Rookie Faceoff.

More on Jamsen – As if on cue to our point above, the wiry 6-foot-2 forward capped off his weekend with a Gordie Howe hat trick on Sunday night in Ontario.

James Reeder – For somebody listed at 5-foot-10, he’s a more typical freshman than say Conmy was last season. A bit under-developed right now, there’s nothing to really worry about with Reeder. He’s playing for a top-5 ranked team in the country and after starting out on the fourth line, he’s gradually worked his way up the lineup. The Denver coaching staff keeps giving him more responsibility and he keeps rising to the occasion. His hockey sense is his true gift, which lends to why his coaches trust him so much. Reeder often plays net ront on the power play, which may be surprising as an ‘undersized’ forward, but he’s so competitive, smart and very good around the net. Scouts believe most of his offensive game is translatable to the next level because he often scores around the net, with tips, and generates points in the hard to play areas. In mid-November, he had an 8-game point streak snapped. He has cooled off a bit since, recording only one point (a goal) in six games from Nov. 22 - Dec. 14.

Jared Wright – Saying Wright can do no wrong may be overplayed, but it’s true. He’s such a smooth skater, look for that to be his calling card over the next few years. Similar to Connors, his production will come at important times, not all the time. This season, Wright is one of only two DU players to play every game who has yet to commit a penalty (the other, coincidentally, is Reeder). During last year’s NCAA playoffs, Wright was tasked with holding off guys like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, which he did and then still found time to score himself. He gets good reads off the puck, creates havoc and generates opportunities for others on the ice, even on nights when he doesn’t show up on the score sheet. Most players need to be on the power play to get points in college hockey. Wright was on it last year, and even started there this year, but hasn't been getting time with the man advantage most of the season. Thus, his minutes are hard — he's getting shutdown matchups vs. top lines and is playing on DU's first penalty kill unit.

Koehn Ziemmer – He had an outside shot at playing in the AHL this season before it was ultimately decided one more year in the WHL would be most beneficial – especially after missing nearly all of last season following ankle surgery. Selected by LA in the third round (2023), Ziemmer can flat-out score goals. He really excels with the puck on his stick. If he’s not filling the back of the net, the 6-foot-1 right shot has solid secondary playmaking abilities. Perhaps that’s why he’s been utilized at center quite often this season, after being primarily a winger for most of his time in Prince George the past four years. Similar to guys like Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson at similar stages in their careers, once Ziemmer adjusts to the physical training component of being a pro, he’ll be an NHL player because he brings multiple attributes to the table. He’s hit a lot of centennial markers for his WHL career so far this season: 200 GP, 100 G, 100 A, and 200 points.

More on Ziemmer – He’s earned the nickname "Pizza Delivery Boy," because when Prince George scores five goals at home, fans get a free pizza. Of the 16 home games played by the Cougars, they’ve hit that mark six times – with Ziemmer scoring the "Pizza Goal" four times.

Even More on Ziemmer - He typically plays the full power play for Prince George, often parking himself in front of the net the entire time. This past Saturday, while battling near the crease, an opposing defenseman fired off a shot that hit him in the face. There was a significant amount of blood on the ice before he was eventually helped to the back for further evaluation. He did not return, yet hockey players being hockey players, he was back out there on Tuesday night for PG's final game heading into their 10-day holiday break. Although Ziemmer was held without a point in that game, he did manage to win 60% of his faceoffs (9-of-15).

24-25 SEASON

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

PROMOTIONS

Share the gift of Kings hockey 🎁

The LA Kings Holiday Pack is back! Our Holiday Pack offers two exclusive ticket plans, with a unique gift for each, that bring the thrills of live hockey straight to your holiday festivities and into the new year!

News Feed

LA Kings @ Washington Capitals: Tune In 

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/16

LA Kings Winter Activities 2024

Kings Announce Roster Moves

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/9

Behind the Design: Star Wars Night Merch

LA Kings to Host Annual Coat Drive at Crypto.com Arena 

Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings Media 12-03-24: Hear From Darcy Kuemper, Adrian Kempe and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/2

Behind the Design: Salvadoran Heritage Merch

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/25

Behind the Design: Indian Cultural Celebration Merch

LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

LA Kings Media 11-19-24: Hear From Anze Kopitar and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings Media 11-18-24: Hear From Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/18

Kings Announce Roster Moves