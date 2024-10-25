Aligned with the vision of We Are All Kings, the LA Kings strive to create an environment where female athletes thrive. To further this mission, we’ve partnered with The Cube Santa Clarita, Toyota Sports Performance Center, and LA Kings Iceoplex Ice Arena to offer an empowering opportunity for girls: The LA Kings Girls Try Hockey for Free Day. This fantastic event is completely free for girls ages 5-9 who are looking for a space to try something new and make friends!

Two opportunities are remaining for girls to Try Hockey for Free! Join us for Ball Hockey and an on-ice skating session. RSVP required.

Toyota Sports Performance Center

November 3

11:30am – 2pm

Click Here to Register!

LA Kings Iceoplex Ice Arena