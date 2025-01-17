Fire Relief Drive Continues at Toyota Sports Performance Center

Toyota Sports Performance Center is one of the busiest ice rinks in Southern California.

On the weekends, and after school on weekdays, lines of cars maneuver through the parking lot, dropping kids off for practices or games. This week, cars lined up for a different reason - to deliver donations for those affected by the fires in Los Angeles.

In response to the displacement of thousands of people from their homes following the wildfires throughout the region, the LA Kings quickly organized a drive-up Fire Relief Donation Drive. The Drive began on Saturday, January 11 and will extend through at least this weekend, as demand calls for.

Mike Altieri, Sr. Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting, arrived at 11 AM on Saturday, just one hour after opening the drive, and said that Kings fans have really shown up, eager to support.

“Over 50 percent of the people here have been Kings fans, wearing their shirts and hats,” Altieri said. “It’s been a constant stream of people, people who clearly want to help and this is the best way for them to contribute.”

Cars arrived overflowing with donations, with boxes of diapers, formula, and toiletries spilling out as trunks were opened. Members of the Kings Ice Crew, along with other members of the Kings organization, filled push carts with the items and packed three large box trucks before lunch on the first day alone, filled to capacity with donations from people who wanted to help.

The items were then transported to local YMCA’s, who are distributing directly to those in need and delivering the resources to locations in the greatest need for help.

One member of the Ice Crew, Sierra Chavez, chose to help this weekend, despite having to evacuate her home earlier this week.

“I think when I woke up I just immediately was like okay, who needs help and how can we help them…it feels like the only right thing to do at a time like this,” Chavez said.

Kings fans and those all over Los Angeles have been arriving to donate their own items and also making wholesale club runs to buy necessities in bulk. Many parents are choosing to involve their children in the experience, hoping to teach the importance of showing up for one another.

Leah Johnson, who works at a toy company down the street made multiple trips on Saturday to deliver baby formula, diapers, toys, and more.

“I was in the 1994 earthquake and we lost our home, so I am trying to teach my daughter about the true gift of giving and supporting the community,” Johnson said. “Thank you for doing this, and having a hub, it’s been very moving to be able to participate.”

Kings fans who came out received items like bobbleheads, ticket vouchers, and more, as a thank you for their donation, with Bailey making appearances throughout the week.

Currently the YMCA’s are overwhelmed with clothing and bedding donations but are still in need of pet supplies, baby products, and other household items. Please check LaKings.com/FireRelief for the latest update on what is still needed.

The LA Kings Fire Relief Donation Drive will operate from 10 AM through 6 PM this week, with hours potentially extending into next week depending on demand.

Thank you to our firefighters, first responders, and all of your support.