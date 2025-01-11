LA KINGS TO HOST FIRE RELIEF DONATION DRIVE AT TOYOTA SPORTS PERFORMANCE CENTER DAILY FROM 10AM – 7PM

In an effort to aid those who have been affected by the devastating fires around Los Angeles, the LA Kings will be hosting a Fire Relief Donation Drive at Toyota Sports Performance Center over the next two weeks. All items donated will be delivered to local YMCAs who are on the front lines distributing to those in need.

Requested items include:

  • New toiletry items such shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc..
  • New or gently used clothing items (youth and adult-sized)
  • New or gently used baby gear (playpens, books, toys).
  • Packaged Diapers
  • New or gently used blankets and towels
  • New (only) pillows
  • Packaged phone chargers
  • Bottled water
  • Canned or packaged non-perishable food items
  • Pet Supplies and Food
  • Usable hockey gear

Items can be dropped off in the front of the building daily between 10am – 7pm at 555 N. Nash St., El Segundo, CA 90245. Upon arrival, pull to one of the loading zone spots and LA Kings staff will assist you with unloading your car.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, you can do so at www.lakings.com/firerelief. All money raised here will go directly to help those affected by the fires.

