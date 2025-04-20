Faithful & Ready - Fan Rally Builds Excitement For Home-Ice Advantage

It’s a pristine 72 degrees in Los Angeles and it seems like just another spring day.

Except it’s not.

At Grand Central Market in downtown LA, there is a line wrapped around the front of the market with people decked from head to toe in Kings gear, their energy and enthusiasm creating curiosity with regular market patrons. The Los Angeles Kings playoff-opening game is just two days away, and the excitement among the Kings faithful is plentiful and evident at the official Kings Fan Rally.

Michelle Szabo, director of brand marketing for the Kings, arrived by 7:15 a.m. - more than two hours ahead of the scheduled event time - to begin setting up, and observed a mother and daughter already in line, who said they had arrived 30 minutes before.

“They were jazzed up. They said they had been season ticket members for 30 years and they were at the Forum before,” Szabo says.

The Kings’ brass band was on hand at the rally as well as Kings’ mascot Bailey, Ice Crew members, a DJ, face painters, along with a Kings pop-up merch shop. Kings in-arena host, Mikey Alexander was hyping up the crowd.

“We have these fan rallies to kick of playoffs every year, and we have one per round just to generate some buzz,” Szabo explains. “We want to bring the fans together, cheer on the team as we take on the Oilers yet again, and really just have some fun. It’s such a family-centric fan base, right? So anytime we can get together like this is a win in our book.”

There were plenty of families present to celebrate the Kings’ playoff run, including the Miranda family from Rosemead. Fernando, 37, was at the rally with his family, including his daughter Phoenix, 4, and son Sebastian, 9. Sebastian, whose favorite player is Drew Doughty, was enjoying some video game time in the Chel Chariot parked in front of the market.

Fernando is a generational Kings fan, becoming a Kings fan at the age of five.

“My grandpa became a hockey fan when he first moved here to California from Mexico, he just started liking the Kings. Then my dad was born the same year that the Kings became a franchise, so then he became a fan with my grandpa,” Fernando chronicles. “Then around five is when I started noticing them watching the games and that’s when I got super into it.”

At the rally, Phoenix is wearing her dad’s first-ever Kings jersey, with the Miranda name on the back. She starts her own “Go Kings Go,” chant, unprompted. Both Phoenix and Sebastian were about six months old when they attended their first Kings game, and Phoenix’s first game was in a luxury suite the Mirandas were invited to.

Being a Kings fan for more than three decades, Fernando has seen his share of ups and downs. Being ousted in the first round of the playoffs for the last three years by the Edmonton Oilers has left a bad taste in his mouth, like it has for many. But this year, the fact that the Kings have home-ice advantage for the first time since 2016, makes things different.

“We have to take advantage of it. We have to just win the first two games, we have to beat them the way we beat them the last regular season game that we played.” Fernando insists, referring to the Kings’ 5-0 rout of the Oilers in Edmonton on April 14th.