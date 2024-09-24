LA Kings to Host End of Summer Sale to Raise Funds for Kings Care Foundation

On Saturday, October 5th, the LA Kings invite fans to come out to Toyota Sports Performance Center from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm to take part in family-friendly programming and fundraising in support of the Kings Care Foundation. This will be the fifth time the LA Kings have hosted this sale to kick off the season and invite fans out to support the Foundation.

During this time, fans can shop on-sale items, such as game-used memorabilia, pro-stock gear, and other specialty apparel! In this special End of Summer Sale edition, we will also have many LA Kings historical pieces that used to hang both at Crypto.com Arena and Toyota Sports Performance Center.

Plus, anyone who spends $300 or more at the Summer Sale will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to a 2024-2025 LA Kings home game in October or November!

Want to access the sale early? Limited Priority Passes will be available for sale for $50, while supplies last! Click here to purchase!

Once you're done shopping, participate in hockey-themed activities, play lawn games, eat and drink at Kings Cove, or say hi to one of the many Kings personalities in attendance, including Mikey Alexander, Ice Crew, the Hockey Development Team, and DJ Los.

Join Kings fans as we all come back together for a fun-filled day supporting a great cause!