Behind the Design: Día de Muertos Merch

241022_Merch-Dia-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_1

On Saturday, November 2nd, the LA Kings will honor Día de Muertos in a special celebration presented by Delta Air Lines, bringing together culture, art, and sport in one unforgettable night. As part of the celebration are three exclusive Día de Muertos-inspired merchandise collection—a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Francisco Reyes Jr at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today and arrive early to be one of the first 10,000 fans in attendance to receive an Alebrije! An exclusive New Era Ticket pack is also available for purchase while supplies last! Click here for more info!

241022_Merch-Dia-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_2
241022_Merch-Dia-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_3
241022_Merch-Dia-BehindTheDesign1920x1080_Web_Slide_4

24-25 SEASON

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

News Feed

Just What the Doctor Ordered

10/30 FINAL - Kings 6, Golden Knights 3

LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Tune In

10/29 FINAL - Kings 2, Sharks 4

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/28

10/26 FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 2

Girls Try Hockey For Free

10/24 FINAL - Kings 3, Sharks 2

LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

10/22 FINAL - Kings 1, Golden Knights 6

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/21

10/20 FINAL - Kings 4, Ducks 1

10/17 FINAL - Kings 4, Canadiens 1

10/16 FINAL - Kings 2, Maple Leafs 6

LA Kings Announce Pair of Roster Moves

10/14 FINAL - Kings 7, Senators 8 (OT)

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/14

10/12 FINAL - Kings 1, Bruins 2 (OT)