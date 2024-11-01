Behind the Design: Día de Muertos Merch

On Saturday, November 2nd, the LA Kings will honor Día de Muertos in a special celebration presented by Delta Air Lines, bringing together culture, art, and sport in one unforgettable night. As part of the celebration are three exclusive Día de Muertos-inspired merchandise collection—a short sleeve tee, long sleeve, and hoodie. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at TeamLA, both in-store and online, starting Saturday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the designer behind the collection Francisco Reyes Jr at TeamLA on gameday.

Secure your tickets today and arrive early to be one of the first 10,000 fans in attendance to receive an Alebrije! An exclusive New Era Ticket pack is also available for purchase while supplies last! Click here for more info!