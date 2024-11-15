Kings Prospect Carter George Scores Goalie Goal for OHL's Owen Sound Attack

CG GOAL
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

When the Kings drafted goaltender Carter George with the 57th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft this past summer, it’s fair to assume the term "goalscorer" was not in his scouting report. Well, fast forward to last night, November 14th, and it may have just been added to his already impressive and head-turning skillset. With his Owen Sound Attack leading 3-1 late in the third period, George received a dump in attempt on his net from the Peterborough Petes, gloved it, quickly dropped the puck to the ice and rifled it down into the opposing empty net for his first career OHL goal.

George’s goal came on what was already an outstanding night for the 6-foot-1, Thunder Bay, Ontario native as he’d stopped 36 of 37 shots faced. George’s goal marks the first goalie goal in Owen Sound Attack franchise history and he becomes the 11th netminder in OHL history to score a goal. With the 4-1 defeat of the Petes, George picked up his fourth win of the season and his second win in his last three outings.

