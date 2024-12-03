 Big Kings, Meet Little Kings

Ice hockey is the most expensive youth sport in the United States. Equipment alone can cost up to $1,000 for full protective gear, skates, and a stick. Ice time is also costly, especially in Southern California, where rinks are scarce.

The Los Angeles Kings are addressing these barriers with their Little Kings program, an introductory experience for 5 to 9-year-olds designed to build confidence, teamwork, and a passion for hockey. Each child receives six on-ice hockey sessions, access to free ball hockey events, discounted public skating passes, and a full set of hockey equipment.

On Nov. 17, Kings players Mikey Anderson, Tanner Jeannot, and Kyle Burroughs visited the LA Kings Valley Ice Center in Panorama City, California, to interact with young Little Kings players. In an area with temperatures that often top 115 degrees in the summer, it is not the typical place you would expect an ice rink to be. Standing in a slightly smaller locker room than they are used to these days, the three LA Kings players greeted the young Little Kings participants, signing jerseys, pucks, and even helmets when asked.

Zander Karpel, a young Little Kings player, was eager to meet Anderson after attending the game the night before, witnessing a goal by Anderson. Karpel eagerly asked the King if he enjoyed playing with Adrian Kempe, and then Anderson asked if Kempe was Karpel’s favorite player to which Karpel replied “No, you are!”

Karpel’s father, Jared, who grew up playing hockey before the Kings’ Gretzky era, expressed gratitude for the Little Kings program, saying it offers opportunities that didn’t exist when he was young.

“Our first hockey stick…our dad made us out of wood”, he said. “My son this morning asked me if I did something like the Little Kings program when I was his age and I said we didn’t have anything like this growing up.”

Through a USA Hockey-approved format of on-ice instruction, the Little Kings program blends fun-filled activities with essential skill-building drills. Tanner Jeannot and Kyle Burroughs hopped onto the ice, immediately joining in on the game of tag the young skaters were playing. Jeannot and Burroughs competed by pushing a large net around, trying to corral as many kids inside as possible like the game, Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Jeannot and Burroughs, who grew up in hockey-rich areas, emphasized the importance of such programs in non-traditional hockey markets like Los Angeles. They believe that exposing more kids to the sport will help it grow.

“One of the most restricting things for kids growing up in our game is equipment and for the organization to be able to supply equipment and ice time for kids that want to play hockey, it’s important and it's a lot of fun out here,” Burroughs said.

Jeannot echoed the statement sharing that the more kids that are exposed to hockey, the more it’s going to grow the game.

“Growing up in Canada, it was a big part of my childhood, so if we can bring that to more kids here, there’s only good that can come from that,” he said.

The young Little Kings worked on their skating while maneuvering with the puck, their little blades slowly carving up the ice. Anderson, who signed an eight-year contract with the Kings, shared his own experiences as a young hockey player and the impact that NHL involvement had on him. He highlighted the importance of the Little Kings program in teaching fundamental skills and making hockey more accessible.

“Hockey is a different kind of sport, it’s super fun and it teaches kids a wide variety of different skills like balance and coordination, so I think it’s good to try to make hockey more prominent”, Anderson said.

The recent visit by LA Kings players showcased the impact of the Little Kings program and the excitement it generates among young hockey fans and their families. The program is aiming to make hockey more accessible to young children in Southern California and as the Kings continue to invest in youth hockey initiatives, they are not only growing the sport but also creating lasting memories for countless kids. As the young players exited the ice, giving fist bumps and chanting Go Kings Go, it’s unclear who had more fun during the session, the three LA Kings players or the Little Kings participants.

Registration is currently open for the Little Kings program beginning in Spring 2025 at various rinks across Los Angeles and extending out as far as Bakersfield and Riverside. If you are interested in learning more about the program, CLICK HERE.