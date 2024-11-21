LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

It's Time to Deck the Halls (and Crypto.com Arena) with Toys! This holiday season, let's help spread some cheer to those in need with the LA Kings Annual Toy Drive!

KCF Toy Drive_Web Thumbnail_1920x1080

Join us in giving the gift of joy! Donate new, unwrapped toys and books for children ages 0-18 before the LA Kings home games on November 30th, December 4th, and December 7th.

Score a Chance to Win BIG! Every donation earns you a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed kings memorabilia!

Here's what we're looking for:

· Educational Games

· Sports Equipment

· Plush Toys

· Board Games

· Dolls & Action Figures

Donation Stations: Look for us outside these entrances at Crypto.com Arena before the game:

· 11th Street

· Figueroa Street

· SW VIP

· Star Plaza

Together, let's make this holiday season unforgettable for those less fortunate.

KCF Toy Drive_Web Map_1920x1080

News Feed

LA Kings Media 11-19-24: Hear From Anze Kopitar and Head Coach Jim Hiller

LA Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Tune In

LA Kings Media 11-18-24: Hear From Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare and Head Coach Jim Hiller

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/8

Kings Announce Roster Moves

LA Kings to Host Annual Food Drives at Crypto.com Arena

11/11 Final - Kings 1, Flames 3

LA Kings Holiday Ice is back for the 24-25 Season!

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the LA Kings

11/7 FINAL - Kings 2, Canucks 4

11/5 FINAL - Kings 5, Wild 1

11/4 FINAL - Kings 3, Predators 0

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/4

11/2 FINAL - Kings 3, Blackhawks 4 (SO)

Behind the Design: Día de Muertos Merch

Just What the Doctor Ordered

10/30 FINAL - Kings 6, Golden Knights 3

10/29 FINAL - Kings 2, Sharks 4