LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

Join us in giving the gift of joy! Donate new, unwrapped toys and books for children ages 0-18 before the LA Kings home games on November 30th, December 4th, and December 7th.
Score a Chance to Win BIG! Every donation earns you a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed kings memorabilia!
Here's what we're looking for:
· Educational Games
· Sports Equipment
· Plush Toys
· Board Games
· Dolls & Action Figures
Donation Stations: Look for us outside these entrances at Crypto.com Arena before the game:
· 11th Street
· Figueroa Street
· SW VIP
· Star Plaza
Together, let's make this holiday season unforgettable for those less fortunate.