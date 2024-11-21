LA Kings to Host Annual Toy Drives at Crypto.com Arena

Join us in giving the gift of joy! Donate new, unwrapped toys and books for children ages 0-18 before the LA Kings home games on November 30th, December 4th, and December 7th.

Score a Chance to Win BIG! Every donation earns you a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed kings memorabilia!

Here's what we're looking for:

· Educational Games

· Sports Equipment

· Plush Toys

· Board Games

· Dolls & Action Figures

Donation Stations: Look for us outside these entrances at Crypto.com Arena before the game:

· 11th Street

· Figueroa Street

· SW VIP

· Star Plaza

Together, let's make this holiday season unforgettable for those less fortunate.