LA Kings to Host Annual Food Drives at Crypto.com Arena

The LA Kings are partnering with Blue Shield of California, with support from LA Tourism, to host their annual Food Drives at Crypto.com Arena on November 20th, 23rd, and 27th.

Fuel the Fun! Donate non-perishable food items before the game outside of the following entrances:

11th Street

Figueroa Street

SW VIP

Star Plaza

Every Donation Makes a Difference! For every food item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed Kings memorabilia!

Here's what we're looking for:

Pasta

Peanut Butter

Jelly/Jam

Granola Bars

Soups

Tuna

Pancake Mix & Syrup

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Rice

Beans

Let's show our Kings spirit and give back to the community!