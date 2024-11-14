LA Kings to Host Annual Food Drives at Crypto.com Arena

Donate non-perishable food items before the LA Kings games on November 20, 23 and 27.

24_LAK_KCFfooddrive_Website-Showcase(1920x1080)

The LA Kings are partnering with Blue Shield of California, with support from LA Tourism, to host their annual Food Drives at Crypto.com Arena on November 20th, 23rd, and 27th.

Fuel the Fun! Donate non-perishable food items before the game outside of the following entrances:

  • 11th Street
  • Figueroa Street
  • SW VIP
  • Star Plaza

Every Donation Makes a Difference! For every food item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed Kings memorabilia!

Here's what we're looking for:

  • Pasta
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly/Jam
  • Granola Bars
  • Soups
  • Tuna
  • Pancake Mix & Syrup
  • Canned Fruits & Vegetables
  • Rice
  • Beans

Let's show our Kings spirit and give back to the community!

KCF Toy Drive_Web Map_1920x1080

News Feed

LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: Tune In

LA Kings Holiday Ice is back for the 24-25 Season!

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the LA Kings

11/7 FINAL - Kings 2, Canucks 4

11/5 FINAL - Kings 5, Wild 1

11/4 FINAL - Kings 3, Predators 0

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/4

11/2 FINAL - Kings 3, Blackhawks 4 (SO)

Behind the Design: Día de Muertos Merch

Just What the Doctor Ordered

10/30 FINAL - Kings 6, Golden Knights 3

10/29 FINAL - Kings 2, Sharks 4

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 10/28

10/26 FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 2

Girls Try Hockey For Free

10/24 FINAL - Kings 3, Sharks 2

LA Kings Announce Roster Moves

10/22 FINAL - Kings 1, Golden Knights 6