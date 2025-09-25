LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings announced the following training camp roster moves:

Defenseman Jared Woolley has been loaned to London (OHL).

has been loaned to London (OHL). Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz has been returned to London (OHL).

The Kings now have 51 players on their active training camp roster (30 forwards; 16 defensemen; five goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The Kings have four preseason games remaining, two of which feature neutral-site games, including this Saturday, Sept. 27, at Dignity Heath Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. The team’s remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):

Sept. 27: Kings vs. Anaheim – 3:00 p.m. PT (Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.)

Sept. 30: Kings vs. Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho)*

Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*

Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Sept. 30 & Oct. 2 games will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT