LA Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

092525_TrainingCamp_RosterUpdates
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings announced the following training camp roster moves:

  • Defenseman Jared Woolley has been loaned to London (OHL).
  • Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz has been returned to London (OHL).

The Kings now have 51 players on their active training camp roster (30 forwards; 16 defensemen; five goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The Kings have four preseason games remaining, two of which feature neutral-site games, including this Saturday, Sept. 27, at Dignity Heath Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. The team’s remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):

  • Sept. 27: Kings vs. Anaheim – 3:00 p.m. PT (Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.)
  • Sept. 30: Kings vs. Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho)*
  • Oct. 2: Kings at Utah – 7:00 p.m. MT (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
  • Oct. 4: Kings vs. Anaheim – 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Sept. 30 & Oct. 2 games will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT

