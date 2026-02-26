THREE THINGS: Jets get huge overtime win in Vancouver

Cole Perfetti scored his first career overtime goal at 1:37 of the extra frame to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win. Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi also scored for the Jets who ended their eight-game losing streak in games decided past regulation. Mark Scheifele recorded his 23rd multi-point game of the season (2A) and Eric Comrie made 21 saves to win his fourth start in a row. The Jets will head to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Friday.

KC BACK IN ACTION

Kyle Connor arrived back in Winnipeg on Tuesday after winning gold with the United States in Milan. Connor did not play in the final four games of the Olympics, so he returned to the Jets lineup fresh and ready to go. The 29-year-old didn’t play in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off last February and in his first game back with the Jets he recorded 10 shots on goal and an assist against the Blues. Tonight, Connor extended his point streak to six in the first period finishing off a beautiful behind the back pass from Mark Scheifele to tie the game at one. Connor has 39 points in 29 career games against the Canucks.