Jets keep finding ways to win

WINNIPEG – Coming home from a successful road trip in which they went 3-1, the Winnipeg Jets got back to business today at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets sit second in the Central Division heading into Friday night with the Dallas Stars sitting one point back of Winnipeg, the Stars are hosting Ottawa this evening. The team has stayed in the hunt for the Central title without Gabriel Vilardi for a long stretch of games and now will have to continue missing Kyle Connor.

“We’ve got a ton of leaders in our locker room and good core. Everyone has been pushing the ball in the same direction so to speak,” said Josh Morrissey.

“You can’t replace players like KC, but guys can step up and not try and fill his shoes but just be the best version of themselves and bring their best game to the table and collectively as a group kind of pick up those minutes.”