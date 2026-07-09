Josh Kotai's Road Less Traveled Leads To Islanders Organization

Kotai reflects on his unique path to the pros and what he has learned along the way

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By Tucker Terranova

They say no two roads to the pros are the same, and nobody defines that better than Josh Kotai.

The goaltender didn’t hear his name called on draft night, nor did he play for a prestigious NCAA program or in a premier junior league. Kotai,  who signed an entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on March 24, 2026, took the road less traveled and paved his own path to achieving his dream.

“There were plenty of moments of doubt throughout my journey,” Kotai said. “Especially in juniors, I had to remind myself to take things one day at a time and stay committed to my dream.”

Kotai began playing goalie at the age of 10, a relatively late starting point for a professional. In juniors, he spent time in both the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and the Eastern Hockey League, neither of which has the track record of producing Division I netminders that leagues such as the Canadian Hockey League or United States Hockey League do.

Looking to break through, Kotai accepted a scholarship to join Augustana University for its first season as a Division I program. Entering another unknown situation, Kotai did what he knew best and made the most of it.

“Coach [Garrett] Raboin brought together a group of guys and built the program from scratch,” Kotai said. “He had a vision for each and every one of us. He believed in me from the start and really sold me on what Augustana could be.”

In his three seasons with the Vikings, Kotai validated Raboin’s trust in him, compiling a .931 save percentage and a 2.17 goals-against average while leading his team to consecutive winning seasons.

Joining a squad where everyone had a fresh start benefited Kotai and his teammates, as he believes it allowed them to focus solely on the ice.

“There were no allegiances to former players, and we were able to simply focus on growth,” Kotai said. “It allowed us to make huge strides and develop into a really solid team.”

Kotai’s 2025-26 season took him out of the shadows and into the college hockey spotlight. He ranked among the top seven nationally in virtually every goaltending statistic and was named the 2025-26 CCHA Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year.

His performance earned him a spot on the U.S. Collegiate Selects team for the 2025 Spengler Cup alongside fellow Islanders prospects Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley. Competing against professional teams from across the globe, while also practicing against some of the best college players in the country, was an experience Kotai believes benefited him in the long term.

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PHOTOS: 2026 Blue and White Scrimmage

Snapshots from the 2026 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday July 1, 2026. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders.

“Getting the call that I made the team was unexpected, but I was stoked to represent college hockey and play against pros,” Kotai said. “I knew I wanted to make the jump to the pros after the season, so getting to face elite-level shots in both practice and games was huge for me.”

The experience paid off, as Kotai signed his ELC following the season. He joined the Bridgeport Islanders for their playoff push and embraced the opportunity to learn from an experienced goaltending room and coaching staff that included Cory Schneider, as well as Semyon Varlamov, who joined the team on a conditioning stint for the final week of the regular season.

“I was trying to be a sponge and soak everything up,” Kotai said. “It was a dream come true to join a pro team. I was able to see how pro hockey worked and get to know the organization, which has been so great to me.”

Kotai made his AHL debut on April 11, stopping 10 of 11 shots in a relief appearance against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. While the moment was a first for him, he wasn’t the first Kotai to suit up in the AHL during the 2025-26 season.

Kotai’s dad, Alex, began his goaltending career as an adult and dressed as an emergency backup goaltender for the Abbotsford Canucks on January 11, 2026, at the age of 53. Alex has also served as a practice goaltender for both Abbotsford and Vancouver in Josh’s hometown. The two share a close bond both on and off the ice, making the moment special for both of them.

“I remember he called me and said, ‘I made the AHL before you did,’” Kotai joked. “It was a fun bit we had throughout the season when we found out it was a possibility for both of us. He’s been my coach ever since I started playing hockey, so it’s been a cool ride getting to share this journey with him.”

Attending his first Islanders Development Camp, Kotai’s mindset hasn’t changed. He isn’t worried about where he may be on the depth chart or where he stands today. Instead, he’s focused on doing the right things and taking the next step.

“I’m simply trying to leave here a better goalie than I was when I came in,” Kotai said. “Even the best goaltenders have things they need to improve. I want to work as hard as I can and take in as much as I can so I can come back better in the fall.”

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