They say no two roads to the pros are the same, and nobody defines that better than Josh Kotai.

The goaltender didn’t hear his name called on draft night, nor did he play for a prestigious NCAA program or in a premier junior league. Kotai, who signed an entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on March 24, 2026, took the road less traveled and paved his own path to achieving his dream.

“There were plenty of moments of doubt throughout my journey,” Kotai said. “Especially in juniors, I had to remind myself to take things one day at a time and stay committed to my dream.”

Kotai began playing goalie at the age of 10, a relatively late starting point for a professional. In juniors, he spent time in both the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and the Eastern Hockey League, neither of which has the track record of producing Division I netminders that leagues such as the Canadian Hockey League or United States Hockey League do.

Looking to break through, Kotai accepted a scholarship to join Augustana University for its first season as a Division I program. Entering another unknown situation, Kotai did what he knew best and made the most of it.

“Coach [Garrett] Raboin brought together a group of guys and built the program from scratch,” Kotai said. “He had a vision for each and every one of us. He believed in me from the start and really sold me on what Augustana could be.”