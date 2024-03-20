The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 1

Game 68

Carolina 4, Isles 1

Seth Jarvis scored the game’s first two goals, and Martin Necas scored a power play goal with just over one second remaining in the first period as the Carolina Hurricanes earned a 4-1 victory over the Islanders before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri scored a third period goal for the Islanders, who are now winless in five games (0-4-1). The Isles are 10-9-4 under Patrick Roy and 29-24-15 overall as they fell three points behind Detroit in the Wild Card race and five points behind Philadelphia for third place in the Metropolitan.

The Isles head to Detroit for a game on Thursday before returning to UBS Arena for a pair of games this weekend.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Seth Jarvis (24) Brady Skjei (28), Jake Guentzel (35) 12:48 CAR 1,NYI 0

Seth Jarvis (25) Jake Guentzel (36), Jaccob Slavin (24) 14:53 CAR 2,NYI 0

Martin Necas (22) Evgeny Kuznetsov (14), Brady Skjei (29) 19:58 CAR 3,NYI 0 PPG

2nd Period

No Goals

3rd Period

Kyle Palmieri (22) Brock Nelson (30), Bo Horvat (33) 04:30 CAR 3,NYI 1

Jake Guentzel (24)EN Sebastian Aho (48) 16:22 CAR 4,NYI 1

The Skinny

The Isles are 9-7-3 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 6-6-4 at home and 7-10-2 on the road… The Isles’ defense has 52 points under Patrick Roy (10-42-52) and have 42 points in the last 198 games (9-33-42)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 59-41 in the first period (fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 93-69 in the second period (2nd-most allowed in NHL) and 87-74 in the third period and overtime this season…The Isles have been outscored 55-30 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 18 of the 35 games; the goals allowed are the most in the NHL over that span …The Isles are 2-20-2 when trailing after two periods …Mathew Barzal is 20-49-69; they are his highest totals in each category since his rookie season (22-63-85 in 2017-18)... Kyle Palmieri scored for the 7th time this month; only Timo Meier (10) and Kirill Kaprizov (9) have scored more often… Bo Horvat extended his point streak to three games (3-1-4); he is 6-6-12 in nine March games while Brock Nelson is 2-9-11… Nelson hit the 30 assist mark for only the 2nd time in his career; his 59 points match the 2021-22 season as his second-highest total behind the 75 points he had last season… Seth Jarvis has a goal in four straight games….The Canes have won six straight road games to tie their franchise record….Deadline acquisitions Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov both extended point streaks to four games; Guentzel finished with three points, raising his totals to 11-21-32 in 30 games against the Isles….After outscoring their opponents 30-11 during their six-game winning streak, the Isles have been outscored 20-5 over the last five….Carolina is 26-7-2 since Christmas…Brent Burns played his 830th consecutive game at NYI on Tuesday, tying Andrew Cogliano (2007-2018) for the seventh-longest ironman streak in NHL history.

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles allowed three first period goals for the second time this season (January 25th in Montreal). However, it was the first time since April 21, 2022, against the Rangers that the Isles had done that in a home game.

Streaks Busted

• The Isles allowed (three) first period goals after not allowing a goal in ten straight games, breaking the club record of nine that was set December 26, 1978- January 12, 1979. It also ended a streak of 13 consecutive first period goals scored by the Isles (over nine games), matching the 4th-longest streak of consecutive first period goals for in club history:

o 17 12/26/1978 - 1/14/1979

o 15 2/15/1994 - 3/1/1994

o 15 10/21/1977 - 11/5/1977

o 13 2/26/2024 – 3/17/2024

o 13 1/10/2019 - 2/2/2019

o 13 3/8/1980 - 3/22/1980

• The Isles did not allow a second period goal for the first time in fifteen games; it was the first time that they had allowed second period goals in fourteen straight games

• Noah Dobson’s held home point streak ended at twelve games. This is the third-longest defense streak in club history (Denis Potvin - 15 in 1974-75 (and 16 over two seasons) and Tom Kurvers -14 in 1991-92). Only one other active defenseman has had a streak of at least 12 games (Brent Burns -12 in 2017-18)

March to the Playoffs

Metro Division

3rd Philadelphia 78 points in 69 games (Thursday at Carolina)

4th Washington 75 points in 67 games (Wednesday vs. Toronto, Friday vs. Carolina)

5th Isles 73 points in 68 games (Thursday at Detroit)

Wild Card

1st WC Tampa Bay 78 points in 67 games (Tuesday LATE at Vegas, Thursday at San Jose)

2nd WC Detroit 76 points in 69 games (Thursday vs. Isles)

3rd Washington 75 points in 67 games (Wednesday vs. Toronto, Friday vs. Carolina)

4th Isles 73 points in 67 games (Tuesday vs. Carolina, Thursday at Detroit)

5th Buffalo 71 points in 69 games (Tuesday LATE at Vancouver, Thursday at Edmonton)

6th New Jersey 70 points in 69 games (Thursday vs. Winnipeg)

7th Pittsburgh 69 points in 68 games (Friday at Dallas)

Milestone Men

• Brock Nelson had two assists, giving him 250 in the NHL. He is the 17th player to record 250

• Brock Nelson has 270 goals, two behind John Tavares for 7th in club history.

• Brock Nelson is one goal away from his third consecutive 30-goal season, a feat last accomplished for the Islanders by Matt Moulson.

• Bo Horvat now has 498 career points.

• Mike Reilly now has 99 career assists.

Mr. Consistency

Mathew Barzal has had five point streaks of at least five games this season, including an 8-game and a 7-game streak.

Woah Noah

Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 65 points since 1984-85 when Denis Potvin had 68, and the first with at least 57 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson is on pace for 69 assists; Denis Potvin holds the club record for assists by a defenseman (70 in 1978-79). Dobson is on pace for 79 points, which would trail only five seasons by Potvin.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 57 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 57 (2023-24)

Dobson is now tied-24th overall for assists in a season by an Islander.

Longest Home Point Streak by an NHL defenseman (Last 30 years)

1. Mike Green WSH 20 10/12/2009 -1/19/2010

2. Noah Dobson NYI 12 1/11/2024 -3/16/2024

3. Brent Burns SJS 12 11/25/2017 - 2/8/2018

4. Brian Leetch NYR 12 3/3/1995 -4/26/1995

Most assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 57 in 2023-24

Career Year?

Bo Horvat is 29-33-62 on the season. His 29 goals trail only 2022-23 (38) and 2021-22 (31) while his 62 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season’s 70. Horvat had a career-high 34 assists in 2018-19.

Coach Roy

The Isles are 10-9-4 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in eight of their ten wins. Ilya Sorokin is 9-6-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 1-3-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 8-15-23

2. Brock Nelson 9-14-23

3. Noah Dobson 2-18-20

4. Bo Horvat 11-9-20 (4 GWG)

5. Kyle Palmieri 11-5-16

Since the Break

The Isles are 9-7-3 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 29.8-28.4 (+1.4) since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 23 overtime games, one behind Boston for the NHL lea. They are 7-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 1-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The NHL record for overtime games is 30, played by Boston in 2003-04. The Isles are on pace to play 28 overtime games.

The Isles have won 18 of the last 46 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 15 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 17.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 41 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 55 power play goals; they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 13-68 (19.1%) and the Penalty Kill is 19-59 (67.8%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 47 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 13 times

• Allowed the next goal: 30 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,987

2. Matt Martin 3,834

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 29-24-15 for 73 points in 68 games

•2022-23 34-26-8 for 76 points in 68 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 27-112-139

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,636

• Juuse Saros 1,563

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,524

• Jordan Binnington 1,508

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,497

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots ten times this season and 27 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

Ilya Sorokin 10 2023-24

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than six times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 27

3. Darcy Kuemper 23

4. Sam Montembault 21

Karel Vejmelka 21

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Kelly Hrudey 27 (241 games)

Ilya Sorokin 27 (185 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves six times this season and a franchise-record 16 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 279 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

51. Brian Elliott 279

51. Semyon Varlamov 279

53. Marty Turco 275

Home and Road

The Isles are 29-24-15 overall; they are 15-9-10 at home and 14-15-5 on the road.

Carolina is 42-20-6 overall; they are 22-9-4 at home and 21-11-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 18-12-9 against the East (8-6-5 vs. Metropolitan and 10-6-4 vs. Atlantic) and 11-12-6 against the West (5-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 115 games at UBS Arena and recorded 80 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,434

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,434) and Patrick Roy (140) have combined for 1,574 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 21-4-10 when scoring first and are 8-20-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 8-1-1 when they score first and are 2-8-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 8-11-12=31

Carolina 14-11-9=34

The Isles are 11-8-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 17-15-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves; he is 22-17-11 on the season and 3-5-1-vs Carolina.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves; he is 19-12-3 on the season and 3-1-1 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 on the power play (2:00); Carolina was 1-1 on the power play (1:46) .

The Isles are 16-7-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 13-17-6 when they do not. The Isles are 11-16-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 18-8-5 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 27-4-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-20-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 16-3-15 in games decided by a single goal including 8-3 in regulation. They are 7-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 3-1-4 in the front end and 0-5-3 in the back end this season. The next back-to-back set will be on Saturday vs. Winnipeg and Sunday vs. New Jersey; it is the only back-to-back set this season played entirely at home.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (21:57); Carolina: Brady Skjei (22:10)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 18:42 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (4-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-19-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-1-1), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 17, Carolina 25 (40%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 5 of 9 for the Isles; Jordan Staal won 12 of 14 for Carolina.

Hit Count

Isles 20 (Alexander Romanov -4)

Carolina 16 (Brendan Lemieux -3)

Fights

Matt Martin fought Brendan Lemieux in the final minute of regulation. Season total: 9 (Martin 4, Lee 2, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Matt Martin -3)

Carolina 13 (Jordan Martinook -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 51, Carolina 65

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 49, Carolina 58

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Anders Lee +6

Carolina: Sebastian Aho +17

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Carolina 10

5-on-5: Isles 10, Carolina 9

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), Robert Bortuzzo, Oliver Wahlstrom, Pierre Engvall, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 162

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders’ ironman, having played 180 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (152) and Kyle Palmieri (102) are the only other Islanders to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Three other Islanders (Noah Dobson, Cal Clutterbuck, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 37 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-3 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on April 13 (ABC) at the Rangers.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-4-1 in matinee games (all at home, including an OT loss at Met Life). The remaining matinee games are March 23rd vs WPG, and April 13th at NYR.

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 12-13-9 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14)

Opponents: 3 successful, 2 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute seven times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and three time on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7) and allowed two in the same span eight times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32))

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (7): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT)

OT Winners

For (7): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 826 * 7. Bob Bourne 814 * 8. Matt Martin 811 * 9. Casey Cizikas 801 * 10. Mike Bossy 752 * 11. Anders Lee 746 * Patrick Flatley 712 * 13. Cal Clutterbuck 704…

32. Rich Pion and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Ed Westfall 493 * 35. Mathew Barzal 487 * 36. Adam Pelech 486 * 37. Radek Martinek 479 * 38. Gerry Hart 476 39. Mariusz Czerkawski and Ryan Pulock 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 270 * 9. Anders Lee 257 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 \\\21. Jason Blake 127 \\\ 22. Mathew Barzal 125…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Benoit Hogue, Ed Westfall, and Casey Cizikas 105

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 306…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 251…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 188…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 33. Noah Dobson 147 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Steve Thomas 140 * 36. Mark Streit 139 * 37. Ryan Pulock 137

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 521 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 445 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 431…

31. Nick Leddy 243 * 32. Ray Ferraro and Casey Cizikas 238

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Garry Howatt +75 * 18. Adam Pelech +74 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 47 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Noah Dobson 38

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 148 * 9. Mark Streit 139 * 10. Ryan Pulock 137…

13. Roman Hamrlik 110 * 14. Adam Pelech 110…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Jeff Norton 188 * 8. Noah Dobson 186 * 9. Ryan Pulock 184

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 136 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Tommy Salo 187 * 7. Ilya Sorokin 186 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 155

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 92 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Glenn Healy and Semyon Varlamov 66

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 20-33-6-1 on the season heading into Friday’s game in Utica.

Ruslan Iskhakov continues to lead the team in goals (16), assists (26) and points (42).

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series 2 games to 2 (and 5 points to 5). The road team won all five games.

The Isles are 0-5-2 in their last seven home games with the Canes, including 0-4-1 at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, MARCH 21st ISLANDERS AT DETROIT– 7:00pm

[MSGSN2 (Pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles look to break their five-game winless streak and climb within one point of the Red Wings as they visit Detroit for the second time in three weeks.

Each team owns a road win in the season series, with the Red Wings rallying for a 4-3 overtime win in October and the Isles earning a 5-3 win in Motown on February 29th.

The Isles are 4-1-1 in their last six games against the Red Wings, but their win in Detroit was their first in four trips there (1-2-1).

AND FINALLY…

You are reading the 995th consecutive edition of The Skinny. I expect to publish the 1,000th consecutive edition will be published after the game in Tampa Bay on March 30th.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.