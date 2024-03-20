The Bridgeport Report: Mar. 19, 2024

Julien Gauthier scored two goals and Ruslan Iskhakov added one goal and one assist, as the Bridgeport Islanders played three games north of the border this past week.

The Islanders (20-33-6-1) dropped a trio of games in Canada while completing their season series’ against the Laval Rocket and Belleville Senators.

The Islanders opened a five-game road trip on Wednesday with a 5-1 loss to the Rocket at Place Bell. Gauthier, a Quebec native, notched a power-play goal midway through the second period, but Laval scored five times in the first 28 minutes to end Bridgeport’s season-long three-game winning streak on the road.