Maven's Memories: Rich Torrey's Portrait of Denis Potvin Will Be Big

Denis Potvin always will rank among the biggest heroes in Islanders history.

He captained the team to an unprecedented four Stanley Cups and 19 straight playoff series victories.

He is regarded as one of the greatest defensemen -- if not the greatest -- of all-time.

That's big-stuff no matter how you shoot a puck or curve a stick.

But when it comes to big stuff and the Isles Hall of Fame backliner -- as the saying goes -- "you ain't seen nothing yet."

That's because artist Richard Torrey of Shoreham, Long Island currently is working on a life-size portrait of Potvin which -- as Rich puts it "is the largest thing I've ever worked on, bar-none."

Before we get to the bigness issue, first a word about general manager Bill Torrey's second son.

An accomplished book illustrator, comic strip artist, author and general man-about-hockey-rinks, Torrey and I have been pals since Hector was a pup. So when I learned about the Potvin project, The Maven concluded that it's a Torrey Story and worth of a few questions.