Maven's Memories: The Long Island Hockey Club that Inspired the Islanders

Viewers of the cult favorite hockey film, "Slapshot" believe that it was inspired by EHL hockey and especially the swashbuckling Ducks player-coach John Brophy.

In the film, player-coach Reggie Dunlop (alias Brophy) was portrayed by Hollywood legend Paul Newman. Perfect for the part., Newman called it one of his all-time favorite roles. "Since 'Slapshot'," joked Newman, "my language was right out of the locker room."

As Reggie Dunlop in the flick, Newman's character closely resembled the real, live John Brophy who would become Long Island's first ice legend. Traded to the Ducks in 1961, Brophy's hell-for-leather style was part solid defensive hockey and part Wrestlemania.

"What mattered," said former Rangers publicist Don O'Hanley, "is that the Island fans embraced Brophy as blue-collar, one of their own who also could play and -- for sure -- fight!"

Brophy's larger-than-life character was captured by Gregg Inkpen, author of "Broph -- On And Off The Ice With John Brophy One Of Hockey's Most Colorful Characters."

Inkpen captured the Brophy spirit with a quote from the hit-first, talk-later defenseman.

Brophy: "On Long Island all you had to do was knock the snot out of somebody on the first shift and the fans would be with you all night long. My philosophy in the game was anybody you hit got hurt and if they didn't like something, they had to do something about it.

"I certainly loved to knock people down and I basically tried to hurt everyone I was near.

There was no in-between. And for about six years it was like cutting down a forest. It was a very dangerous league."

I could vouch for that. I drove out to Commack for many Ducks games and was impressed by such tough defensemen as Ray Crew and Don Perry. My wife, Shirley, and I would sit at center ice, which was a challenge since there was no protective glass or wire along the boards.

The rugged play was not without its artistry. One of the classiest of Ducks was a former AHL

forward Buzzy Deschamps. Like Brophy, Buzz became "the people's choice" for his speed, stickhandling and savvy.

Deschamps became legendary in his own right and is the subject of a just-published book, "A Stick In The Window -- The Hockey Life of Buzz Deschamps." Authored by Joseph Rossi of West Babylon, the book's catchy title is explained by Rossi.