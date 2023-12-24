Maven's Memories: The Long Island Hockey Club that Inspired the Islanders

The New York Islanders turned Nassau and Suffolk Counties into hockey country from which it has grown to a point where it can match many a Canadian community of a similar size.
Yet, almost forgotten from the dim, distant past is that there was a pro team on the Island producing a swashbuckling brand of stickhandling that wowed the locals.
The team was called the Long Island Ducks and its home was Long Island Arena, a 4100-seat ice palace in Commack that originally was blueprinted at Madison Square Garden by Rangers business manager Tom Lockhart.
"I got the idea of building out on the Island because I saw its growth and hockey's possibilities there," said Lockhart who founded and headed the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States as well as the Eastern Amateur Hockey League and the EAHL's New York Rovers.
"When the Rovers (a Rangers farm team) got pushed out of the Garden, I wanted to keep them alive. I saw Eastern Long Island as a possible site. That's when we began plans for a new Rovers' home."
Lockhart's much delayed dream arena was a duplicate of hockey barns in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada. It attracted sports-hungry Suffolk fans because the Rovers was an attractive team featuring future Rangers Hall of Fame goalie Ed Giacomin, among others.
But in 1961 a Suffolk County electrical magnate named Al Baron bought the Eastern Hockey League franchise and changed its name to Long Island Ducks. He inherited the Rovers' player-coach John Muckler and a potpourri of colorful puck chasers.