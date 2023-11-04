Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Hurricanes

Adam Pelech (lower body) will miss Saturday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Head Coach Lane Lambert announced after the team's morning skate.

Pelech left Thursday's 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in the first period after throwing a hit on Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas.

Pelech is averaging 20:33 TOI/GP, and has 12 hits, 20 blocked shots, four takeaways and only two giveaways, the last two being tied for the most among Isles blueliners.

With Pelech out, Samuel Bolduc is expected to return to the lineup.