News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes
The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 0

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 0
This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3
3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington

3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington
Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals
Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series

Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series
The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates
The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 OT 

The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 OT 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023
Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings
The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0
Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick

Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 
The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2
3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Hurricanes

Adam Pelech to miss Saturday's game with a lower-body injury.

nyi-pelech-white
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Adam Pelech (lower body) will miss Saturday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Head Coach Lane Lambert announced after the team's morning skate.

Pelech left Thursday's 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in the first period after throwing a hit on Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas.

Pelech is averaging 20:33 TOI/GP, and has 12 hits, 20 blocked shots, four takeaways and only two giveaways, the last two being tied for the most among Isles blueliners. 

With Pelech out, Samuel Bolduc is expected to return to the lineup.