Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Out for the Season

Scott Mayfield expected to recover from surgery in time for summer training

Scott Mayfield
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced on Tuesday morning that Scott Mayfield underwent successful season-ending surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery without delaying a summer training regiment.

"I'm happy for him that he can put this [injury] behind him," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "Let's focus what's coming up, he's going to take care of myself and be ready for training camp." 

The 31-year-old blueliner dealt with a lingering lower-body injury this season and has not played since Feb. 22 against the St. Louis Blues. Mayfield had five points (5A) though 41 games this season, along with 70 hits and 106 blocked shots.

