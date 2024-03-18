Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 18, 2024

Gill reaches a career high in points, while Berg advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

ProspectReport_1920x1080318
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

GILL REACHES CAREER-HIGH IN POINTS

On the cusp of 100 points, Justin Gill is nearing the end of a solid regular season with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. 

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick (145th overall) had a five-point week with two goals and three assists in his last three games. Gill recorded a two-point performance (1G, 1A) on Wednesday, including the game-winning goal in a 4-1 win over the Quebec Remparts. He hit the scoresheet again with an assist on the fourth goal of a 5-0 win over the Remparts on Saturday, which marked his 94th point of the season, surpassing his previous career-best 93 points set last season. 

The 20-year-old center went on to have another two-point night, with the opening goal and an assist on his team’s fourth goal in a 5-1 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Sunday. 

Gill’s 96 points are good for second overall in the QMJHL. Two more regular season games remain for Gill and the Drakkar. 

BERG AND NORTH DAKOTA ADVANCE TO FROZEN FACEOFF

Cameron Berg and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are advancing to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff after sweeping Miami in a best-of-three series in the NCHC Quarterfinals. 

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick (125th overall) recorded a secondary assist on the game’s only power play goal in Friday’s 5-1 win.

Berg also went 13-for-23 in the dot on Friday. The 21-year-old center has been dominant in faceoffs this season, winning 56.1% this season (371-for-662). 

The Fighting Hawks swept Miami with a commanding 7-1 win on Saturday to advance to the Frozen Faceoff Semifinals. North Dakota will take on Omaha on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. 

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 66GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 63GP, 38G, 56A, 96P, 64PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 19GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 53GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Dennis Good Bogg | Östersunds IK | 8GP 0G, 1A, 1P | 6PIM

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM  

SHL:

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 8GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 52GP, 0G, 15A, 15P, 70PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 38GP, 20G, 16A, 36P, 8PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 35GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 16PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 22GP, 13G, 10A, 23P, 19PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 32PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 33GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 6PIM

