Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 18, 2024

GILL REACHES CAREER-HIGH IN POINTS

On the cusp of 100 points, Justin Gill is nearing the end of a solid regular season with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick (145th overall) had a five-point week with two goals and three assists in his last three games. Gill recorded a two-point performance (1G, 1A) on Wednesday, including the game-winning goal in a 4-1 win over the Quebec Remparts. He hit the scoresheet again with an assist on the fourth goal of a 5-0 win over the Remparts on Saturday, which marked his 94th point of the season, surpassing his previous career-best 93 points set last season.

The 20-year-old center went on to have another two-point night, with the opening goal and an assist on his team’s fourth goal in a 5-1 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Sunday.

Gill’s 96 points are good for second overall in the QMJHL. Two more regular season games remain for Gill and the Drakkar.

BERG AND NORTH DAKOTA ADVANCE TO FROZEN FACEOFF

Cameron Berg and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are advancing to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff after sweeping Miami in a best-of-three series in the NCHC Quarterfinals.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick (125th overall) recorded a secondary assist on the game’s only power play goal in Friday’s 5-1 win.