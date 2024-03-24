Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS

5 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils in a Metropolitan Division showdown on Sunday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back set at UBS Arena.

The Islanders took a step in the right direction on Saturday afternoon with a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets to snap a six-game winless skid. Cal Clutterbuck potted two goals in the win, while Mathew Barzal (1G, 2A) and Hudson Fasching (1G, 2A) each had three-point games. The Islanders also had supporting goals from Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee, while Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves in the win. After the Islanders took a commanding 5-1 lead, Connor Hellebuyck was pulled after he stopped 21-of-26 shots faced and was replaced by Laurent Brossoit, who made 12 saves in relief.

The Devils fell 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night in the conclusion of three-game homestand where they went 2-1-0. Jesper Bratt and Tomas Nosek scored in the first minute of the middle frame to take a 2-1 lead, but the Devils let the game slip away from them shortly after, allowing three goals in the span of 4:55. Jake Allen turned aside 20 of 25 in the loss.

The Islanders got some help from the out-of-town scoreboard on Saturday afternoon, as the Detroit Red Wings were shut out 1-0 by the Nashville Predators. The Islanders (75 points) are trying to track down the Red Wings (78 points) for the final wild card spot and hold a game in-hand. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Flyers extended their lead over the Islanders to six points with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins to pad their spot for third in the Metropolitan Division, though the Isles hold a game in-hand.

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-1 after a 5-4 loss on Nov. 28 and a 5-4 OT loss on Oct. 20. After their clash on Sunday at UBS Arena, the two teams will meet again on Apr. 15 at Prudential Center.