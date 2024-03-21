Game Preview: Islanders at Red Wings 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-24-15) AT DETROIT RED WINGS (35-28-6)

7 PM ET | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The New York Islanders are headed to Detroit to take on the Red Wings in the conclusion of the season series between the two teams on Thursday night.

The Islanders dropped a 4-1 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, extending their winless skid to five games (0-4-1). Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal for the Isles, who fell into an early 3-0 hole.

"We need to learn," Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the loss. "We need to start using those losses to make us a better team, that's what I'm hoping to see."

The Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night. Lucas Raymond’s second goal of the night with 13 seconds left in regulation tied the game at three apiece, while Patrick Kane (1G, 2A) buried the overtime winner 48 seconds into the extra frame.

Thursday is a pivotal game in the wild card race. The Islanders (73 points) trail the Red Wings (76 points) for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, though the Isles have a game in-hand. The Washington Capitals, who fell 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, stand between the two teams in the standings with 75 points.

The Islanders lead the season series against Detroit 1-0-1 after a 5-3 win on Feb. 29 and a 4-3 OT loss on Oct. 30.