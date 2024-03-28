Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-26-15) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (46-21-5)

7 PM ET | AMERANT BANK ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are in the Sunshine State to take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Islanders are looking to bounce back after a 4-0 shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday evening, which marked thier sixth regulation loss in their last eight contests. With three days between games to reset, the Islanders took the opportunity to practice for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday before hitting the road.

“It’s important to have that time, not only to rest but to have a couple of hard practices to get the endurance and strength where it needs to be,” Captain Anders Lee said on Wednesday. “And mentally we can work on some things, work on our structure.”

The Panthers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins to open a three-game homestand.

The Islanders picked up three of a possible four points against the Panthers this season (1-0-1) after a 4-3 victory in Sunrise on Dec. 2 and a 3-2 OT loss at UBS Arena on Jan. 27.