Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (15-8-8) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (15-9-4)

7:30 PM ET | CAPITAL ONE ARENA

WATCH: TNT

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050 AM

The New York Islanders are looking to carry the energy and momentum from Tuesday night's win over Edmonton into the second half of a back-to-back set on Wednesday with a matchup against the Washington Capitals.

Anders Lee (PPG), Brock Nelson (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom (SHG) scored three unanswered goals in a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, while Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves. Special teams stood out in the contest, as the power play produced two goals while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4, including a 5-on-3 kill and even produced a goal with Holmstrom’s shorthanded tally.

“I thought both special teams were really good tonight,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said after the win. “Our power play started us and got the ball rolling, and then the penalty kill tonight was better. And anytime you kill a five-on-three, you get a lot of momentum off that.”

The Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. Martin Fehervary scored in regulation for the Capitals and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout. Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves in the win.

The Islanders and Capitals are tied in the season series at one apiece after the Islanders took a 3-0 win at Capital One Arena on Nov. 2 but lost 4-1 on Nov. 11 at UBS Arena. After Wednesday's showdown, the two teams will meet for the fourth and final time on Dec. 29.