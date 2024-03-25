3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out by Devils 4-0 

ISLES ALLOW THREE GOALS IN SHORT SPAN:

The Islanders’ familiar woes of letting games slip in the middle frame and allowing goals and bunches were evident on Sunday in their shutout loss to the Devils.

At the end of a strong defensive period where they blocked 11 shots, the Islanders found themselves in penalty trouble, taking three penalties in the span of 2:08 late in the first period. After killing off a brief five-on-three, the Islanders quickly found themselves down two men to start the second period. The Devils capitalized 38 seconds into the frame, as Meier deflected the puck from the side of the crease to bury the icebreaker.

"We started the second period on a 5-on-3 and gave up a goal. That's going to happen, but that's where you have to find your best - right after that goal - and we weren't able to do that," Ryan Pulock said.

Instead of retaliating, a haphazard incident in the Islanders zone led to New Jersey doubling their lead. Bo Horvat accidentally hit Noah Dobson with Kyle Palmieri getting caught up in the collision, taking three Islanders out of the play. The Devils quickly rushed up the ice for a three-on-one, as Hughes carried the puck through the neutral zone and moved in on Sorokin, wristing a shot at the 2:57 mark to double the Devils lead.

Roy said that mental mistakes at the wrong time costed his team goals.

"Three of our guys bumped into each other when it should have been a very plain and simple play," Roy said. "We need to find a way to get that mental side of the game in the right place. You cannot have moments like this in a game. It won't work. You won't win those games."

The Isles couldn’t stop the bleeding, as a turnover in the Islanders zone led to a quality chance for the Devils. Simon Nemec recovered and collected the puck, making a pass across the crease to Holtz, who took advantage of a wide-open net to extend New Jersey’s lead to 3-0 at 6:12 of the second period.

The frustration boiled over at the end of the middle frame as the rivalry matchup got more heated. Anders Lee took a pair of five-minute majors for kneeing and fighting, along with a game misconduct. Timo Meier was issued two minutes instigating, five for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct, but the Islanders killed off the last three minutes of Lee’s major.

"After those three goals, there was plenty of time left," Palmieri said. "We just didn't have enough to push back to find a way to get to our game and assert the way we need to play."

For the third time in seven games, the Islanders allowed three goals in the middle frame, similar to the 4-0 loss to the Sabres and 5-2 loss to the Rangers. It also marked the sixth time in seven games the Islanders have allowed three goals in one period.