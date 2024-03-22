3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 6-3 to Red Wings 

GOALS IN BUNCHES, SECOND PERIOD, SINKS ISLES:

The Islanders played a tight first period, but the team’s propensity for second period slumps and allowing goals in bunches Proved costly on Thursday night.

After Christian Fischer scored on a breakaway at 11:15 of the second period, the Islanders responded 2:10 later, as Mike Reilly rifled off a shot from the point that trickled through the legs of Reimer to tie the game at one apiece at 13:25 of the second period.

The response led to a power play, as Michael Rasmussen went off for hooking Bo Horvat, but instead of capitalizing the Red Wings killed it off and Andrew Copp netted the go-ahead goal shortly after, cleaning up the loose change at the side of the crease into the exposed net.

"When it was a 1-1 game and we had that power play and didn't score and the [Red Wings] scored right after, that was the key one of the key moments in the game," Roy said.

The Red Wings broke open the game 2:08 after Copp’s goal, as Dylan Larkin beamed a shot from the left circle to record his team-leading 27th goal of the season while extending the Red Wings lead to 3-1 at 18:08 of the frame. It was the captain’s first game back from an injury that sidelined him for eight contests.

The Islanders, who have been struggling as of late in the middle frame, allowed three goals in the second period for the third consecutive road game.

The Red Wings continued to push in the third period, as Copp scored 5:12 into the third period to make it a three-goal game. The Islanders gave up another goal in a short span, as Patrick Kane scored 1:10 after Copp’s second goal to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

“[Roy] came out to talk to us after the second and said let’s go out and try to win in the third period,” Reilly said. “Not the start we could have had there.”

Down by four goals, the Islanders showed some fight. Pageau scored on the power play, ending an 0-for-7 drought on the man advantage, jamming the loose puck into the net at 9:34 of the third. Mathew Barzal wristed a shot from the right circle that deflected off a Detroit stick beat Reimer to pull the Islanders within two goals. Horvat had a chance to make it 5-4, but was robbed by Reimer and eventually Larkin buried an empty net goal for his second goal of the night at 16:15.

As the Islanders look towards a weekend back-to-back, they point to the third period as evidence of a no-quitmenaltiy, even in the face of adversity.

"There are no quitters on this team," Pageau said. "We didn't get the result we want, we're going to look back at the game, see what we can do better. Everyone can embrace the challenge and get ready to start a winning streak and that's kind of our mindset right now."