3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resilience in 5-4 OT Win Over Hurricanes 

WINNING THE HARD WAY

It didn’t come easy for the Islanders on Thursday, as they were outshot 43-16 and out-attempted 96-40 and were forced to grind out a much-needed win against a Metropolitan Division rival.

The Islanders showed a lot of resiliency and grit on Thursday night, overcoming deflating moments, most notably the Hurricanes’ game-tying goal with under three seconds to play in regulation.

After letting Tuesday’s game slip away late, the victory brought a great sense of relief and confidence for the group.

“We got the monkey off our back,” Barzal said. “It’s been a few games now where we had the lead and couldn’t finish it off. It’s huge for our group.”

The Islanders fell behind early, but broke even to take a 1-1 game into the first intermission. Things got whacky in a middle frame that tilted the shots 15-3 in favor of the Hurricanes, but saw the Isles escape with a 3-2 lead. The Islanders had difficulties establishing and sustaining zone time to start the second period and were held without a single shot attempt until the 11:35 mark of the period. The Hurricanes peppered Varlamov with 15 shots on goal and 31 shot attempts, but he came up in big moments including making a save on Jesperi Kotkaniemi to keep the score at 2-1.

The second stanza wasn't pretty by any means, but the Islanders were happy with the result. Down 2-1 on the penalty kill, Simon Holmstrom drove to the net on a two-on-one and went top shelf on Kochetkov to knot the score at two apiece.

“Big goal by Homer,” Barzal said. “That was a turning point of the game probably. It gave us some life.”

Pierre Engvall scored at the 18:02 mark of the period for the first Islanders advantage of the night, but the Isles were playing with fire carrying a 3-2 lead into the final frame. The Hurricanes wasted no time, scoring 39 seconds into the third period with a Jack Drury goal to even the score, but the Islanders stuck with it while fending off a high shot volume.

Kyle Palmieri regained the advantage at 6:41 of the final frame, and the Islanders were grasping onto a 4-3 lead with under three seconds on the clock before Sebastian Aho jammed the puck past Varlamov after he made the initial save on Jordan Staal.

“When they tied the game, it was an awful feeling,” Varlamov said. “That was a crazy part of the game.”

The Islanders regrouped in a raucous PNC Arena and righted the ship in overtime, finding a way to win after going 0-4 in games decided in OT to start the season.