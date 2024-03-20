3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-1 to Hurricanes

The Islanders fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night at UBS Arena as their winless streak reached five games (0-4-1).
Seth Jarvis (2G), Jake Guentzel (ENG, 2A) and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, while and Brady Skjei had two assists in a game that extended the Hurricanes’ winning streak to four games. Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal for the Islanders at 4:30 of the third period to prevent the Isles from getting shut out. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 of 33 shots faced, while Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves in the sixth consecutive road win for the Hurricanes.
The Islanders close the season series against the Hurricanes with a record of 2-1-1. Their three-game home point streak (2-0-1) also came to an end.
With the loss, the Islanders remain at 73 points in the Eastern Conference, chasing the Detroit Red Wings (76 points) by three points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, after Detroit scored a 4-3 comeback win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. The Washington Capitals (75 points) also stand between the Isles and a playoff berth.
"There's a lot of hockey left, it's obviously dwindling, but the race is tight," Anders Lee said. "We're in that race, we're right there. It's just tough to have these stretches here at this time, no doubt."