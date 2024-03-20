3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-1 to Hurricanes

ISLES ALLOW THREE IN THE FIRST PERIOD:

The Islanders let the game slip away early in the first period and could not recover, allowing three goals in the opening 20 minutes.

“Playing catch up hockey against a team like this? I’m sorry, but it’s tough to win those games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

Seth Jarvis was tied up with JG Pageau in front of the crease, but was able to collect a Brady Skjei point shot and bury it past Sorokin to open the scoring at 12:48 of the first period. The goal was deflating for the Islanders and spoiled what was a solid first half of the period for the Isles, who outshot the Canes 7-4 before Jarvis’ goal.

The Hurricanes doubled the lead 2:05 later, as Jarvis netted his second goal of the night while Jake Guentzel picked up his second assist. Late in the opening frame, Adam Pelech took an interference penalty, and the Hurricanes’ power play was able to get to work. Martin Necas buried a power-play goal with two seconds left in the frame.

“In the first eight to 10 minutes we were just fine,” Anders Lee said after the loss. “They sneak one in and pound a couple quickly after. After 20 we were down three and we weren’t able to overcome that hump tonight.”

The damaging first period ended a franchise record where they haven’t allowed a first period goal for 10 straight games. The second period didn’t start much better, as the Islanders were outshot 10-1 halfway through the frame, but Roy remarked his team began to put up more of a fight at the midway point of the matchup.

“On a positive note, I liked the way we played in the last 30 minutes,” Roy said. “We started to play more north, and we started to move the puck faster.”

The Islanders were able to stop the bleeding in the second period, holding a team scoreless in the middle frame for the first time since Feb. 13, ending a 14-game streak where they allowed at least one goal in the second period.

Kyle Palmieri scored at 4:20 into the third period to prevent the Islanders from getting shut out for the seventh time this season to make it 3-1. Guentzel buried an empty net goal to seal the deal for Carolina at 16:22.