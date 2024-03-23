3 Takeaways: Isles Get Back on Track with 6-3 Win Over Jets

The New York Islanders busted out of their six-game slump in a big way on Saturday, skating to a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at UBS Arena.

Mathew Barzal (1G, 2A) and Hudson Fasching (1G, 2A) each had three-point games, while Cal Clutterbuck (2G), Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee (1G, 1A) scored, as the Isles beat up on the Central Division contending Jets.

The six-goal game matched the Isles goal total from the previous six games combined, where they were outscored 28-6. In the process, the Isles chased likely Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 21-of-26 before being pulled in favor of Laurent Brossoit (12 saves). Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 of 35 in the win.

“That's exactly what we were hoping to see,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Sometimes you don't get rewarded for what you do, today we were.”

Vladislav Namestnikov, Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets, who dropped their second straight game.

With the win the Isles improve to 75 points, but they still trail the Philadelphia Flyers (81 points) by six points for third place in the Metropolitan Division, as Philly pulled out a 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday afternoon. The Isles are three points back of the Detroit Red Wings (78 points) for the second Wild Card, though Detroit is scheduled to play on Saturday evening.

“Big win for us. We'll enjoy it here for about half hour and then when we leave this rink today, it's all about tomorrow,” Barzal said. “We have such a singular focus right now on every game and that's really just our mindset. Every game is so big for us in the standings and staying alive... massive win for us.”