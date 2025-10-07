Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Alexander Holtz to Two-Year Contract

VEGAS (October 7, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 7, that the team has signed forward **Alexander Holtz** to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 season worth an average annual value of $837,500.

Holtz, 23, appeared in 53 games and recorded 12 points (4 G, 8 A) last season, his first with the Golden Knights. The forward also saw action in 16 AHL games during the 2024-25 campaign in Henderson, where he posted 13 points (7 G, 6 A). The native of Stockholm, Sweden, has competed in a total of 163 NHL games and owns 46 points (23 G, 23 A) shared between Vegas and New Jersey. During the 2023-24 season, Holtz recorded a career-high 28 points (16 G, 12 A) in 82 NHL games with the Devils. The forward was acquired by Vegas in June of 2024 from New Jersey along with goaltender **Akira Schmid**. Holtz was drafted by New Jersey in the first round (7th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Alexander Holtz, Forward

Birthplace: Stockholm, SWE

Height: 6-0

Weight: 198 lbs.

Age: 23

Shoots: Right

Appeared in 53 games and recorded 12 points (4 G, 8 A) with the Golden Knights during the 2024-25 regular season

Played in 16 AHL games with Henderson and posted 13 points (7 G, 6 A) last season

Has competed in 163 career NHL games with 46 points (23 G, 23 A) while with Vegas and New Jersey

Recorded a career-high 28 points (16 G, 12 A) in 82 NHL games during the 2023-24 season with the Devils

Acquired by Vegas in June of 2024 from New Jersey along with goaltender Akira Schmid

Drafted by New Jersey in the first round (7th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

