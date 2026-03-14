Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Bronson Ride to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (March 14, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 14, that the team has signed defenseman Bronson Ride to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Ride, 21, is in his third season playing with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League. Ride has appeared in 57 games this season with North Bay, his fifth playing in the OHL, totaling 21 points (4 G, 17 A) and a +11 rating on the ice. Prior to his time in North Bay, the six-foot-seven defenseman earned additional time in the OHL with the Niagara IceDogs and Windsor Spitfires.

Bronson Ride, Defenseman

Birthplace: Oakville, ON

Height: 6-7

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 21

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Has skated in 57 games this season with the North Bay Battalion of the OHL, recording 21 points (4 G, 17 A) and a +11 rating on the ice

Appeared in each of North Bay’s 68 games over the 2024-25 campaign, his second in North Bay

Currently playing in his fifth season in the OHL, where he previously earned time with the Niagara IceDogs and Windsor Spitfires

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The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.