Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions | Sept. 22, 2025

VEGAS (September 22, 2025): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 22, that the following eight players have been assigned to their respective teams for the start of the upcoming season: Peteris Bulans, Mazden Leslie, Jordan Papirny, Mateo Nobert, Bronson Ride, Carter Sotheran, Andreas Straka, and Alex Weiermair.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to take the ice for morning skate at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at City National Arena before they host the Los Angeles Kings in their first preseason game at home. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday night, and tickets for the team’s four home games during the preseason can be found here.

