Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions | Sept. 22, 2025

Eight players assigned to their respective junior teams for start of 2025-26 season

____Transactions092225
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (September 22, 2025): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 22, that the following eight players have been assigned to their respective teams for the start of the upcoming season: Peteris Bulans, Mazden Leslie, Jordan Papirny, Mateo Nobert, Bronson Ride, Carter Sotheran, Andreas Straka, and Alex Weiermair.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to take the ice for morning skate at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at City National Arena before they host the Los Angeles Kings in their first preseason game at home. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday night, and tickets for the team’s four home games during the preseason can be found here.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Golden Knights Drop Preseason Opener to Sharks, 3-0

Lawless: Preseason Mailbag

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 21, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Broadcast Details for 2025-26 Preseason

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with EoS Fitness

Lawless: Golden Knights Open Camp with High Aspirations

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp Presented by Core Hydration

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 14, 2025

VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 13, 2025

VGK Rookies Head to Colorado for Rookie Showcase

Lawless: Barbashev Focused on Consistency Heading into 2025-26 Season with Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Rookie Camp

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Sandbagger as Proud Partner

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation's 'A Golden Knight' Gala Returns to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nov. 2

Lawless: Kolesar Making Putts, Making Focaccia, and Making a Difference on the Ice for VGK

Lawless: Saad Embracing Life as a Golden Knight and Hockey Dad

Visit to AFC Bournemouth Allows Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club to See Sport in a Different Light

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Broadcast Details for 2025-26 Regular Season