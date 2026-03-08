Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Women's History Month Knight on March 8

Women’s History Month Knight is presented by Toyota

Women's History Knight Press Release Graphic
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (March 7, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 7, plans for the team’s Women’s History Month Knight on Sunday, March 8, when the team hosts the Edmonton Oilers at 6:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Women’s History Month Knight is presented by Toyota.

Fans can enhance their gameday look with complimentary gold hair tinsel and gold face gems available on Toshiba Plaza. Attendees can also fill out “The Woman Who Inspires Me” signs, which will be located on the concourse outside Sections 11 and 12. Additional Women’s History Month–themed Vegas Golden Knights items, including canvas tote bags and specialty pucks, are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

Miss Nevada, Abigail Bachman will kick off the game by ringing the pregame siren. Bachman serves as Executive Director of Nevada Miss Amazing, a nonprofit empowering girls and women with disabilities, and is a member of the Autism Cares Advisory Committee in Las Vegas, working closely with Best Buddies of Nevada.

Fans can expect performances from the Golden Belles and Vegas Vivas throughout the game, and Knight Club will feature a female DJ during the second intermission. Fans will also have the chance to be selected to participate in 5-Prize Frenzy, which will feature prizes from female artists. Throughout the night, the Golden Knights will recognize impactful women in the community, including the presentation of a Women’s Business Award.

Mites at Knight will feature two all-girls teams competing during the first intermission. In honor of Women’s History Month, the Golden Knights organization will host VGK youth hockey players interested in pursuing careers in sports. The girls will shadow women in the VGK business office who work in departments aligned with their specific areas of interest.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

