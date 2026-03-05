Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Nic Dowd from Washington Capitals

VEGAS (March 5, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 5, that the team has acquired forward Nic Dowd from the Washington Capitals in exchange for goaltender Jesper Vikman, a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft.

Dowd, 35, has skated in 55 games for the Capitals this season and recorded 16 points (4 G, 12 A) with an average time on ice of 15:33. Dowd’s shorthanded ice time per game of 2:40 was the highest among Washington’s forwards and ranked 10th out of all forwards in the NHL this season. Dowd has also produced 113 hits on the 2025-26 season, which were the third-highest total on the Capitals.

The native of Huntsville, Alabama, spent each of the last eight seasons in Washington and posted at least 20 points in six of those campaigns. Dowd earned career-highs in goals (14) and points (27) last season while appearing in each of Washington’s 82 games. Prior to his time in the nation’s capital, Dowd played one season with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-18), and parts of three with the Los Angeles Kings (2015-18). The Kings drafted Dowd in the seventh round (198th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and later signed the forward following four seasons at St. Cloud State University, where he had 121 points (52 G, 69 A) in 155 NCAA games and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2014.

Nic Dowd, Forward

Birthplace: Huntsville, AL

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195 lbs.

Age: 35

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Has skated in 55 contests this season with the Capitals, producing 16 points (4 G, 12 A)

Shorthanded ice time per game of 2:40 was the highest among Washington’s forwards and ranked 10thout of all forwards in the NHL this season

Recorded a career-high 27 points (14 G, 13 A) over the 2024-25 campaign while appearing in each of Washington’s 82 games

Earned at least 20 points in six of the past eight seasons

Veteran of 637 games in the NHL, totaling 192 points (88 G, 104 A) and a +16 rating

Played one season with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-18), and parts of three with the Los Angeles Kings (2015-18)

Spent four years playing NCAA hockey with St. Cloud State University, gathering 121 points (52 G, 69 A) in 155 NCAA games and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2014, given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I hockey

Drafted by Los Angeles in the seventh round (198th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and signed with the organization in 2014

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.